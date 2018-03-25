Register
21:38 GMT +325 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Central Bank

    European Central Bank Starts Preparations for Stimulus Withdrawal

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The European Central Bank (ECB) is moving to buy the bonds of several German regional development agencies, seeking a smooth transition to tighter monetary policies as it concludes its key bond-buying program this year.

    Kristian Rouz — The European Central Bank (ECB) is taking its first steps towards wrapping up its bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing (QE), which is due to end this September. Such measures are crucial to preventing possible disruptions in Eurozone investment and economic growth amidst the planned changes in central bank policy.

    The Eurozone's monetary chiefs have allowed the ECB to purchase the bonds of German regional debt agencies, ensuring the smooth conclusion of the QE in the Eurozone's powerhouse economy. This comes as the ECB's QE has been faltering over the past several months due to the lack of private-sector bonds available for purchase in the open market.

    In its most recent decision, the ECB enabled the bonds of seven German regional development agencies for central bank buyouts under the QE. The move comes upon request from the Bundesbank, which has been buying bonds across the Eurozone as part of the ECB's QE.

    "The ECB can always play with numbers and parameters to make QE last a little longer," Frederik Ducrozet of Geneva-based Pictet Wealth Management said. "What they did, can at least at the margin help them to postpone the binding constraints — the day when they see those constraints kicking in."

    Bundesbank's policymakers have argued their agency — effectively, the German national central bank — has funnelled money into other Eurozone member-states to fund their economic expansion for years. In the final six-month period of the ECB's QE, Bundesbank sought to use its stimulative firepower to help its own national economy.

    The final decision to end the QE is expected to be announced by the ECB in the coming months.

    "Helped by stronger wage growth in Germany, the June meeting should set in motion the final push to end QE this year," Anatoli Annenkov of Societe Generale said.

    The ECB's decision to satisfy the Bundesbank's request also comes as a contradiction to ECB President Mario Draghi's statements that the QE is not faltering due to bond shortages on the open market. This as the ECB has cut its monthly bond purchases from 60 billion euros to 30 billion euros. By the QE's planned end in September, the ECB will have bought some 2.5 trillion euros.

    Dawn breaks over the City of London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    UK Fiscal Watchdog: Lower Migration to Improve Public Finances
    The ECB has been buying Eurozone bonds for years in order to inject money liquidity into the bloc's economy, badly shaken by the European debt crisis of 2011. As a result, the ECB currently has the largest balance sheet of all the world's central banks, standing at $5.5 trillion — compared to the US Fed's $4.4-trillion balance sheet, and the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) $5 trillion worth of assets.

    The ECB has not been funding national governments, and is holding zero euros worth of government bonds — unlike the US Fed, whose balance sheet includes some $2.5 trillion in US Treasury bonds. Instead, the ECB's mandate has been to support private-sector enterprises.

    There are several significant limitations to the ECB's QE. For example, the central bank can't hold the amount of bonds in a single country, exceeding 33 percent of the country's total debt.

    READ MORE: Hungary Repatriating Tons of Gold From UK Amid Fears of Economic Crisis

    In Germany, the government has abstained from issuing new Deutsche Bonds, whilst the German economy has been growing rapidly, driven by solid exports, strong domestic consumption, as well as stable manufacturing. This has reduced the German debt-to-GDP ratio, making the German regional bonds a likely target for ECB buyouts, as there are no bonds left for the ECB to buy elsewhere.

    This is due to massive purchases of bonds from the slowly-growing and debt-ridden economies of Southern Europe. In most of these countries, the ECB's QE has already hit the 33-percent ceiling of bond buyout.

    "It's not a game changer — it's not enough for them to extend QE in any meaningful way into 2019," Ducrozet said. "But it could help at the margins to smooth the collateral damage, and the market impact from the end of the program when they will come closer to those constraints."

    Thus, albeit Germany doesn't really need additional elements of QE, the ECB-Bundesbank compromise allows the former to steadily conclude one of its key policy programs, whilst the latter is enjoying a higher influence in the Eurozone.

    Additionally, ECB purchases of German regional debt allow the government in Berlin to adjust its fiscal policies, potentially trimming its budget spending on regional infrastructure.

    Related:

    EU Parliament Approves Spain’s De Guindos as Vice-President of ECB
    Bank of Italy Upgrades Growth Outlook Amid ECB Policy Uncertainty
    Euro Battered Amid Turmoil in Catalonia, Continued ECB Stimulus
    Two Ailing Veneto Banks in Italy Face Liquidation – ECB
    Tags:
    Eurozone, The European Central Bank (ECB)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse