First Direct Flight Between Australia, UK Missing Middle East Stop Launched

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first non-stop flight between the United Kingdom and Australia in history took off from the city of Perth, UK media reported.

The passengers would arrive in London at 5:05 a.m. GMT after a flight on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that would last for about 17 hours, The Telegraph reported Saturday.

According to the media outlet, the 9,009-mile direct flight would allow the passengers to come to the United Kingdom by some three hours faster than the existing flights, which stop in the Middle East for change of planes or refuelling. The flight is operated by the Australian Qantas Airways airline, the newspaper added.

Previous year, Lebanon's Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk reported that Lebanese intelligence has foiled a bomb plot aboard a United Arab Emirates-bound flight from Australia. The explosives which were going to be used in attack were discovered after an airport inspection which has shown that a hand baggage item was heavier than allowed.