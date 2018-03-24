Register
16:48 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past the Bank of England in central London on August 3, 2016

    Bank of England Braces for May Rate Hike Amid Clearer Brexit Outlook

    © AFP 2018/ JUSTIN TALLIS
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Bank of England (BOE) is expected to raise borrowing costs above their emergency levels for the first time since the global financial crisis erupted a decade ago – the move is anticipated as early as May, after the bank kept its benchmark rate steady during a Thursday policy meeting.

    Kristian Rouz – The Bank of England (BOE) is signalling it could take another step to tighten monetary conditions as early as May, after keeping its benchmark interest rate steady several days ago. Policymakers say elevated inflation pressures due to the gains in wages, as well as more clarity in the Brexit process, allow for such a policy adjustment. 

    READ MORE: Bank of England Warns of Mortgage Risks, Eyes Rate Hike in May

    The BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in its statement Thursday that it would keep the base borrowing costs at 0.5 percent, but more than one rate hike is likely this year. Two out of nine MPC members were backing a rate hike this month, but the majority voted otherwise, the Committee’s documents show. 

    "Modest tightening… could mitigate the risks from a more sustained period of above-target inflation that might necessitate a more abrupt change in policy and hence a greater adjustment in growth and employment,” MPC members Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders said, backing a rate increase to 0.75 percent. 

    A demonstrator carries a Union Jack and a European Union flag as the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier visits Downing Street in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Hannah Mckay/File
    UK Parliament Urges Plan to Adjust Farming Sector to Brexit
    This suggests the MPC is increasingly leaning towards moving the benchmark rate up, as UK inflation – while dropping from three percent in January to 2.7 percent last month – is still far above the BOE’s 2-percent target. 

    Prior to this past Thursday’s MPC meeting, observers had pointed to the BOE’s obvious pivot to policy normalization. 

    "The more hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee may vote for a hike as soon as Thursday, while we fully expect a majority to follow suit… on May 10," John Wraith of UBS said ahead of the MPC’s sit-down.

    A rate hike in May would bring the UK’s base interest rates above their crisis emergency half-percent level for the first time since the global recession hit roughly a decade ago. The move would also reassure investors of the resiliency of the British economy amidst the rocky Brexit process, marred by concerns over a possible disruption of trade ties with the EU. 

    "An ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period would be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to its target at a more conventional horizon," the MPC said in its latest meeting’s minutes. 

    On the open market, British investors estimate the chances of a rate hike taking place soon at 80 percent. Additionally, the UK’s national currency – the pound sterling – has held firm above the lower threshold of its pre-Brexit referendum gauge of $1.41-1.60, strengthening to $1.41 Friday. 

    The Scottish flag flies above Parliament in Westminster, London. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    PM May: Scottish Economy Lags Behind Rest of UK Due to One-Party System
    This compared to its trough of $1.16 posted shortly after the June 2016 Brexit vote, spurring inflation from some 1.5 percent to 3.1 percent last November. 

    Now that the pound has settled, and inflation remains high, it’s time for the BOE to take action. 

    "In short, a May rate rise remains all but certain, but the market had largely priced it before Thursday," said Ken Odeluga of City Index said.

    The MPC also said key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation, wage growth, employment, and GDP projections, have been “broadly consistent” with the view of BOE Governor Mark Carney, who hinted a rate hike in May was “likely.”

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Brexit Success: UK Economy Outperforms Official Estimates Yet Again
    This as wages of British workers posted a massive 2.8-percent increase earlier this year. 

    The BOE also said the lack of spare capacity in the British economy – such as unused and underused industrial facilities and commercial establishments – means  inflation will remain above the 2-percent target for years unless the central bank tackles the issue. 

    Related:

    Gibraltar Could Revoke Rights of EU Nationals if Excluded From Brexit Deal
    What Will Happen if an 'English Football Brexit' Hits FIFA 2018?
    Vast Number of UK-EU Contracts Risk to Be Affected by Brexit - Bank of England
    Tags:
    economy, rate hike, Bank of England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse