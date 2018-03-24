Register
15:23 GMT +324 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cape Town, South Africa

    South Africa Avoids Third Junk Rating, Gets Outlook Revision

    © AP Photo/ Schalk van Zuydam
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Positive changes at the highest levels of South Africa’s political governance, as well as some enthusiasm over the new president’s proposals, has prompted international rating agency Moody’s to keep the nation’s borrowing grade above “junk.”

    Kristian Rouz – International credit rating agency Moody’s moved not to downgrade the sovereign borrowing rating of South Africa to a "below investment" grade, citing the enthusiasm over a greater policy transparency. Moody’s experts also expressed hope the new government will tackle corruption more efficiently than the ousted President Jacob Zuma.

    South African president, Jacob Zuma, arrives for the formal opening of parliament in Cape Town on February 12, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ POOL / NIC BOTHMA
    South Africa’s ‘Reckless’ Zuma Will Be ‘Brought Down by His Own Party’ - Expert
    In a statement, Moody’s said South Africa’s investment grade borrowing rating will remain intact until at least November, also revising the struggling nation’s outlook to stable from negative. The agency expects a recovery of South Africa’s institutions of state governance under new President Cyril Ramaphosa as a positive sign for economic growth. 

    "The confirmation of South Africa’s ratings reflects Moody’s view that the previous weakening of South Africa’s institutions will gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework," Moody’s experts said.

    South Africa’s new President Ramaphosa has pledged more policy predictability, somewhat reassuring investors of his country’s economic perspectives. This as the once-prosperous nation has been mired in a series of corruption scandals, poor industrial performance, and even a major water crisis – reflecting a broader decline in its productive forces characteristic of South Africa’s recent history.

    The "Rainbow Nation’s” current investment grade per Moody’s is Baa3, just one notch above “junk.”

    View of the city of Pretoria from the Union Buildings in South Africa
    © AFP 2018/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    S Africa Hopes to Solve Cape Town Water Crisis on Its Own as Day Zero Looms
    South Africa’s Treasury welcomed Moody’s rating confirmation, pledging institutional reforms aimed at improving the nation’s fiscal performance in an attempt to reassure international creditors. 

    "To improve South Africa’s investment and economic prospects, the government continues to work diligently on practical steps to provide the necessary policy certainty," the Treasury said.

    Ahead of Moody’s decision, Ramaphosa sacked South Africa’s tax chief Tom Moyane, appointed by former President Zuma. He also purged several other high-ranking Zuma allies, claiming to be delivering on his promise to tackle corruption. 

    READ MORE: 'National Nightmare': Jacob Zuma's Era Marred by Dire Corruption — Analyst

    However, there is some scepticism over Ramaphosa’s recent actions, as the cabinet reshuffle in still taking place within the nation’s largely one-party political system. 

    The new president appointed Mark Kingon as acting director of South Africa’s tax office, who is expected to boost the overall tax system efficiency, thus improving South Africa’s credit prospects. 

    "This is a clear sign to Moody’s that strong steps are being taken to turn financial institutions around," Joon Chong of Webber Wentzel’s Tax Practice said.

    While Ramaphosa has demonstrated his commitment to reform, there are still massive concerns surrounding his expected policy moves. 

    Young Pachyderm in South Africa Fell Into a Muddy Pit
    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Baby Elephants in South Africa and China in Trouble Get a Helping Hand
    Ramaphosa gained some notoriety since he was installed as South Africa’s new president, succeeding Zuma in the office – and even prior to that. Shortly before his appointment, he pledged to tackle the excessive influence of the powerful Gupta family in national politics – sending shockwaves across the nation’s business community. 

    "The recent change in political leadership appears to have halted the gradual erosion of the strength of South Africa’s institutions," analysts Zuzana Brixiova and Marie Diron said in Moody’s statement.

    However, Ramaphosa’s most odious initiative was a proposal to seize the properties of South African landowners based on race. 

    Ramaphosa said just 40,000 Afrikaner farmers – a claim hardly supported by any official statistics – own some 80 percent of South Africa’s land. For their part, activists from Afrikaner resistance groups say their demographic owns between 22-28 percent of agricultural lands, whilst up to 78 percent is actually owned by the government – led by the Marxist-leaning African National Congress (ANC) party. 

    "Land ownership is still deeply skewed along racial lines, but these figures do not illuminate the current land dispensation," Professor Cherryl Walker said as quoted by Africa Check.

    By Any Means Necessary
    What South Africa Will Be Post-Zuma; The Economics of 'Black Panther'
    Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings – another prominent international credit rating agency – junked South Africa’s grade last November, and more recently reaffirmed its stable outlook as “junk.” S&P Global Ratings junked South Africa’s debt denominated in its national currency – the rand – and downgraded its foreign-currency rating to two levels below investment grade.

    This as the rand is expected to plunge yet further against the world’s main currencies due to the declining diversification of South Africa’s economy, the increasing reliance on commodity exports, and a prospect of a broader infrastructural and agricultural decline. 

    The latter two are illustrated by the drinking water crisis in Cape Town and Ramaphosa’s proposals on farm reform. 

    S&P is expected to update its South Africa ratings on May 25. 

    Related:

    How Fake News (and Elon Musk) Spiked the South African Rand’s Value
    Not So Cool Now? H&M Closes Shop in South Africa Over Racist Ad Retaliation
    Protesters in South Africa Ransack H&M Stores Over 'Racist' Ad (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Baby Elephants in South Africa and China in Trouble Get a Helping Hand
    Tags:
    rating, Jacob Zuma, Pretoria, Cape Town, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    This Week in Pictures: March 17-23
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse