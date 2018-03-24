China to Defend Trade Interests in Tariff Row with US

"China is fully ready and has the strength to defend its national interests," he told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
A US memo signed Thursday imposed multibillion duties on China. US President Donald Trump also imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium. In return, Beijing drew up a list of 128 US goods, such as pork and wine, it considered for import taxes.
China’s Commerce Ministry said it would study public feedback and accept suggestions from businesses and experts until the end of March, before making a decision the tariffs against the United States.
