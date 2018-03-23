Chinese Commerce Ministry Urging US to Settle Metal Tariffs Row With Beijing

"China is urging the United States to settle the concerns of Beijing as soon as possible, resolve the dispute via dialogue and negotiations, and avoid damage to US-Chinese cooperation on the whole," the statement read.
The ministry expressed hope that both sides would find a compromise and focus on the cooperation in the economy and trade.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an order that opens the door for new tariffs against Chinese imports which was backed by some domestic companies but has sent the US stock market plunging, increased concerns about a trade war, and received a swift response from Beijing.
The day before, Trump signed a presidential memorandum that moves forward on some actions in response to China's unfair trade practices, including the threat of tariffs, a dispute against Chinese technology licensing with the World Trade Organization, and possible investment restrictions.
Later, China’s Commerce Ministry unveiled a list of 128 imported US goods, including American pork, fruits and wine, subject to higher duties, in a bid to offset the new US tariffs.
