US to Impose New Tariffs on China's Technology Products - Senior Official

"The president is directing the USTR to take actions, including increase tariffs on goods from China and that proposal will be done through USTR," the official said.
The official also said the tariffs will apply mainly to technology products and the USTR will release the full list of the affected goods in 15 days. The official also added that new tariffs will apply to Chinese goods worth nearly $50 billion.
READ MORE: China to US: No One Would Win From Potential Trade War
"The target is about $50 billion. It is designed to offset the gains that the Chinese have received through their unfair practices," the official said.
"I am not going to prejudge what the Treasury will propose," the official said in a conference call. "The type of restrictions that the president is asking the [Treasury] Secretary to propose will be complimentary… The Secretary of the Treasury will look at that in addition to the work that is going on."
All comments
Show new comments (0)