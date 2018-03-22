US to Impose New Tariffs on China's Technology Products - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump is ordering the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to raise tariffs on high-technology imports from China, a senior Trump administration's official told reporters on Thursday.

"The president is directing the USTR to take actions, including increase tariffs on goods from China and that proposal will be done through USTR," the official said.

The official also said the tariffs will apply mainly to technology products and the USTR will release the full list of the affected goods in 15 days. The official also added that new tariffs will apply to Chinese goods worth nearly $50 billion.

"The target is about $50 billion. It is designed to offset the gains that the Chinese have received through their unfair practices," the official said.

In addition to imposing new tariffs on imports the US Department of Treasury will likely impose restrictions on Chinese investments in the United States, a senior Trump administration's official said.

"I am not going to prejudge what the Treasury will propose," the official said in a conference call. "The type of restrictions that the president is asking the [Treasury] Secretary to propose will be complimentary… The Secretary of the Treasury will look at that in addition to the work that is going on."