Russian Draft Bill Defines Cryptocurrency as Assets, Not Legal Tender

The draft law defines a new type of contract, a smart contract, based on the same blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies.
The difference between a digital token and a cryptocurrency is defined based on the number of producers: one person for a digital token and several persons (miners) for cryptocurrencies.
READ MORE: Twitter May Ban Most Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Regulation Concerns
The draft law allows to exchange digital tokens or cryptocurrency for rubles or foreign currency only through special operators, including brokers and special platforms.
A separate article outlines the legal framework for the Initial Token Offering procedure, which allows cryptocurrency startups to fund their projects by selling off portions of the future product.
All comments
Show new comments (0)