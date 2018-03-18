Register
16:40 GMT +318 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An employee looks on from behind coils of steel as acting Secretary of Labor Seth Harris speaks to workers after a tour of ArcelorMittal Steel's hot dip galvanizing line in Cuyahoga Heights, Ohio (File)

    Berlin Seeking to Ease Trade Tensions With US, Addresses Surpluses

    © AP Photo/ Mark Duncan
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to narrow her country's trade surpluses and stimulate domestic consumption in a bid to ease trade tensions with the US and reduce Germany's exposure to increasingly volatile foreign markets.

    Kristian Rouz - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in defense of her country's massive trade surplus, saying it is positive for the Eurozone economy. She also noted the German current account surplus has narrowed recently due to a pickup in domestic demand, and her cabinet is trying to support this trend.

    However, Chancellor Merkel also said fluctuations in global oil prices and currency volatility could affect Germany's trade performance, and these two factors are outside of her cabinet's control.

    "And of course, the trade surpluses show that our products are in demand. And we naturally want that to remain so in the future," she said.

    READ MORE: Trump's Greatest Enemy is the Financial 'Vampire Squid'

    This comes as the Eurozone economy, according to preliminary estimates, is set to post robust acceleration in the first quarter of this year, while inflation is still lagging behind the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2-percent target.

    Besides, Germany is involved in an unfolding trade dispute with the US, as President Donald Trump recently criticized Berlin's massive trade surplus as contributing to the existing imbalances in the global exchange in goods and services, and not in the favor of the US.

    Although Chancellor Merkel somewhat agreed this is true, she said a change in the existing trade patterns is unlikely in the near-term, as gradual adjustments would take years.

    Last year, Germany ran a trade surplus 244.9 billion euros, a slight decrease from 248.9 billion euros in 2016. This as the overall US trade deficit is currently about $566 billion.

    President Trump's recent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have sparked some concern in the Eurozone, which sends some of its metal exports to the US. However, whilst some EU policymakers have urged reciprocal measures, others - likely, including Chancellor Merkel, expressed commitment to encouraging domestic consumption to address the trade imbalances.

    "(America's) protectionist measures against German or European firms... would endanger the prosperity and employment of the export-reliant Germany," Thiess Petersen of Bertelsmann Foundation said.

    According to Chancellor Merkel's plan, solid domestic consumption could reduce Germany's exposure to international markets, and possibly ease the impact of the next global economic crisis.

    Meanwhile, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is visiting Washington on March 18, seeking an exemption from President Trump's metals tariffs for Berlin. The Trump administration had previously said such carve-outs would be available to US allies.

    EU trade officials met with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer last weekend in order to discuss a path forward on tariffs and bilateral trade.

    READ MORE: ITIF: Trump's New Trading Policy Threatens to Cost US Economy $330Bln

    Following the meeting, European media reported the Trump administration could grant tariff exemptions to nations willing to back the US in its standoff with mainland China - including in overall trade and intellectual property disputes.

    There is, however, little clarity how such carve-outs would work, and whether they would require special trade agreements. This as the US is reportedly weighing additional restrictions on its trade in order to curb what it sees as malicious trade practices of international "bad actors."

    "We are ready to act swiftly and appropriately if our exports are harmed by US protectionism," office of the European Commission's President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

    But Chancellor Merkel's most recent statements suggest Europe's largest nations are willing to negotiate a mutually satisfying solution to their existing trade disagreements with the US. 

    Related:

    Merkel: Europe Must Respond to Unilateral Actions by US on Trade
    A Nude Angela Merkel Will Meet You Up in France's Lyon, Don’t Be Too Late
    'Merkel Must Go': WATCH Violent Demonstrations in Germany Enter Fifth Week
    Fatherland Forever? Merkel Not Impressed With Gender-Neutral Anthem Initiative
    Tags:
    steel, aluminum, tariffs, The European Central Bank (ECB), Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse