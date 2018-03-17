UK Investors Acquire Nearly Half of Newly-Issued Eurobonds Russia-2047

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - British investors bought 22 percent of the new issue of Eurobonds Russia-2029 and 49 percent of the additional issue of Eurobonds Russia-2047 during a placement on Friday, Russia's VTB Capital said.

Russian Finance Ministry on Friday placed new 11-year sovereign eurobonds in the amount of $1.5 billion with a yield of 4.625 percent as well as eurobonds of the additional issue Russia-2047 for $2.5 billion with a yield of 5.25 percent.

"British institutional investors purchased 49 percent of the additional placement of the Russia-2047 issue, 20 percent went to US investors, 13 percent to Russian investors, 3 percent — Asian investors and 14 percent to investors from other regions," Andrey Solovyov, head of the debt capital market department at VTB Capital, which acted as the organizer of the placement, told Sputnik.

"Meanwhile, 35 percent of the new issue Russia-2029 went to Russian investors, 34 percent — to US investors, 22 percent — to investors from the UK, and the remaining 9 percent were purchased by investors from other regions, including Asia," Solovyov added.