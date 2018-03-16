Telegram Forbids People, Nations Under Sanction From Buying Gram Cryptocurrency

The ban on participating in the ICO extends to close relatives of sanctioned people, including their spouses, children and siblings.
In addition, the ban extends to all people living in sanctioned territories. The document points out that such territories are now the following: the Crimean Peninsula, Cuba, Iran, the Democratic People's' Republic of Korea and Syria.
In early January, TechCrunch reported Telegram's plans to launch its own blockchain: the Telegram Open Network (TON) platform and Gram, its homegrown cryptocurrency.
As Sputnik reported earlier, the company is seeking to raise $1.2 billion to build a virtual economy within the Telegram app and create its own blockchain-based payment platform that will offer participating businesses full access to its large audience via an advertising exchange and virtual storefronts where customers will pay in Grams.
