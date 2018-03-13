US Ready to Compete With Russia in Europe's LNG Market

"We are ready to compete in the EU especially… in regard to LNG," Oudkirk said on Monday
The United States has 30 operational Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU), Oudkirk said, but the volume US companies can sell to the EU "is much less than the volume that Russia can sell through its pipelines."
The United States has been increasing its LNG deliveries to European Union countries and has become the six largest LNG supplier of the 28-nation bloc in the first quarter of 2017.
According to the International Energy Agency, the United States will become one of the leading LNG exporters in five years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)