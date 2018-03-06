Register
09:08 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk past Petrobras building in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on December 12, 2014

    Brazil’s Petrobras Would Like to Have Greater Cooperation With Russia

    © AFP 2018/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA
    Business
    Get short URL
    130

    HOUSTON, March (Sputnik) - Brazil energy giant Petrobras would be glad to consider expanding cooperation with Russia, Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente told Sputnik on the sidelines of the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference.

    When asked to describe the current level of cooperation between Brazil and Russia in the energy sector, Parente said, "I think that it’s not a strong relation, could be bigger relations with the Russians and we would be happy to consider that."

    Parente said part of the discussion needs to be government to government "and the discussions with us need to be at the level of companies."

    "So, if any Russian company comes to discuss with us some ideas of partnership, we would consider for sure," Parente added.

    Parente also said that Petrobras would consider cooperating with Russia in the area of gas.

    When asked in which areas the company could expand its cooperation with Russia, Parente said, "For instance in the area of gas. Gas is a very important strategic discussion for us in Petrobras. As Russia has a lot of gas, this would be a good area to consider. So partnering in gas."

    A worker paints a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil.
    © REUTERS/ Ueslei Marcelino
    Brazilian Petrobras Company Not Taking Part in Deals Regulating Oil Prices - Ambassador
    Parente noted there are "good assets in Brazil in the deep waters, and added "we have a good table of opportunities to consider."

    The Petrobras CEO explained that collaboration among governments needs to be at the government level, but collaboration "among companies we would be more than happy to discuss."

    Parente said there are no discussions with Russian companies at present.

    "Of course we have divestments underway. We may have Russian companies there, but I cannot confirm,’’ he added.

    CERAWeek is an international conference focusing on the energy-related issues, which brings together numerous officials and senior energy executives from around the world. In 2018, the conference is being held in the US city of Houston on March 5-9.

     

     

    Related:

    Why Petrobras' Pre-Salt Layer Monopoly is Crucial for Brazil
    Brazil's Petrobras Signs $5Bln Financing, Oil Deliveries Agreements With China
    Brazil's Petrobras Shrugs Off Scandal, Rounds Off 2016 With Record Oil Output
    Petrobras Workers Strike for Higher Pay
    Tags:
    gas, oil, Petrobras, Russia, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok