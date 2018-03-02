Register
23:04 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire, north east England. (File)

    Fears for British Steel Industry After Trump Announces Tariffs

    © AFP 2018/ Lindsey Parnaby
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    US President Donald Trump’s introduction of 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the United States has rattled markets around the world, including in Britain where the status of the steel industry is a particularly sensitive employment issue.

    The Pound Sterling declined by 0.34 percent against Euro as the markets await a definitive response from Brussels. The European Union has been among the first to respond to the momentous move from Washington, stating that it was prepared to institute retaliatory tariffs on steel as well as on aluminium to which the US president also added a tariff of 10 percent.

    Britain exports around $US495 million worth of steel annually to the US, however the new added costs for American firms will make it more attractive to source steel produced within the US instead.

    Union and industry leaders have warned President Trump's moves increase the likelihood of a trade-war breaking out across the Atlantic.

    A worker walks in the new furnace at the ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    There 'Will Only Be Losers' in US-Europe Trade War: French Minister on Trump's Move
    Steel is a particularly vulnerable industry in Wales, where the Welsh Labour leader warned that a Hard Brexit and attendant free trade agreements with major steel producers such as China could wipe out what remains of the country’s domestic industry.

    In February the heir the British Monarchy, Charles the Prince of Wales conducted a tour of the UK’s steel producing regions to encourage renewed investment in the industry.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has made a consistent point of not pushing to keep the United Kingdom inside the EU Single Market due to the restrictions on government subsidies for domestic industries such as steel which is a key policy commitment of the Labour Party.

    Related:

    'America First': China 'Gravely Concerned' Over US Report on Trade Strategy
    ‘Very Skeptical of That’: UN Claims North Korea, Syria Trade in Chemical Weapons
    US Trade Deficit Widens, Durable Goods Orders Slide, Hinting at Slower GDP
    Elevation of Reformist Chinese Official May Help Ease China-US Trade Friction
    Tags:
    steel, Donald Trump, Britain, United States, Wales
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok