China Strongly Dissatisfied With US Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Aluminum Foil

"The US side is still disregarding the World Trade Organization's regulations, the United States has seriously damaged the interests of Chinese exporters of aluminum foil. The Chinese side is extremely dissatisfied with this," the ministry said in a statement.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce added that the United States was basing the conclusions of its anti-dumping investigation on US law and failed to treat China as a market economy. The US Department of Commerce said in its statement that some of the Chinese firms had benefited from government subsidies.
The US Department of Commerce had said the day before that aluminum foil from China was being sold at an unfairly low price and announced decision to levy anti-dumping duties on several Chinese aluminum exporters.
