Swiss Company Asks US to Clear Buy-Out of Russia-Venezuela Oil Loan - Reports

Mercuria would buy the loan, where a stake in PDVSA-controlled US refiner Citgo acts as collateral, before selling it to other investors, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the proposal.
Potential Russian ownership of the US-based oil firm, in the event PDVSA defaults on the loan, has been a source of consternation in the United States. US senators introduced a bill in Congress in May of last year urging US President Donald Trump to prevent Rosneft from acquiring a 49.9 percent stake in Citgo.
READ MORE: Venezuela Seeks Oil Equipment Supply Deals With Russian Companies
In August, the United States imposed sweeping financial sanctions on Venezuela, already gripped by an economic crisis, forbidding US businesses from lending to the Venezuelan government or PDVSA.
