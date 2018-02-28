Register
05:23 GMT +328 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Goat

    You’ve Goat to be Kidding! US Muslims Buying More and More Australian Chevon

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    The US has become the main importer of chevon, or goat’s meat, from Australia, mainly thanks to heightened demand by US Muslims, Latinos and other fans, according to Australian export statistics.

    Australia is the world's number one goat meat exporter and most of its export product goes to the United States. In the last 10 years, Australia increased its meat export fourfold, and in 2017 alone the sales increased 38 percent, netting a record $218 million.

    "There are more Muslims and Latinos in the US now and they are main consumers [of goat meat]," Julie Petty, a representative of Meat & Livestock Australia said to Bloomberg. She also pointed out that some American clients and chefs say Australian goat is the best quality in the world.

    According to Bloomberg, goat meat has only come into high demand in the last few decades. The agency reports that the main consumers of goat meat are Muslims and Latinos as well as other ethnic and religious minorities; this is goat, unlike other meats, is rarely banned by religions.

    "Goat meat has long been enjoyed in many cultures, including in populations around the Mediterranean, in part because of the varied diet of goats that gives their meat its unique flavor," says Libby Travers, a Sydney-based food writer. "In North America, it's able to tap the popularity of meat that's completely grass-fed and ‘free range' and meets many people's ethical choices."

    Goats used to be shot as vermin Down Under, since they competed with Australia's legendary — and preferred — sheep flocks. The 1970s saw the collapse of the goat wool industry and many goats were simply abandoned and left to wander the vast spaces of the southern continent.

    However, steadily increasing demand has resulted in a major price surge, with goat meat now costing three times as much as it did in 2014. The higher prices, coupled with low maintenance, make it tempting for Australian farmers to add goats to their herds.

    Related:

    Four-Meter Croc Snared in Northern Australia
    Australia Unlikely to Support US Openly in Case of China-US Conflict
    Shark Capsizes Boat Throwing Man Into the Sea in Australia
    Tags:
    import, Latinos, Muslims, goat, chevon, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok