Register
23:59 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gold bar from the collection of the Russian State Precious Metals and Gemstones Collection Fund under the Finance Ministry. (File)

    Russia Outpaces China in Gold Rush

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Business
    Get short URL
    4191

    Russia appears to have surpassed China as the fifth-biggest holder of gold reserves, much of its gold purchases coming from local producers.

    In January, the Bank of Russia boosted its holdings of the precious metal by almost 20 metric tons, reaching 1,857 metric tons, thus overtaking the People’s Bank of China, which reported 1,843 tons, Bloomberg wrote.

    The last time China reported topping up its gold was in March 2015, whereas Russia has topped its hoard every month since March 2015. It is worth noting that Russia is also the world’s third-largest miner of the metal, according to research firm Metals Focus, and it purchases mostly locally produced gold – something which allows for more independence from the greenback amid US-imposed sanctions.

    READ MORE: Coinbase Exchange Will Hand Over Data of Thousands of Clients to US Gov't

    Turkey comes third in the top 10 counties to have recently increased their gold reserves. The US is still the leader in the field, boasting as much as 8,134 tons; the lion’s share of the US's holdings are stored at Fort Knox. Germany is the second largest gold holder, with 3,374 tons overall, and the International Monetary Fund owns 2,814 tons.

    READ MORE: 'Cryptocurrency Market Shows Signs of Out of Control Bubble' — Brokerage Head

    Related:

    Petroyuan: China Gives Dollar Jitters as it Introduces Yuan Oil Futures
    Pentagon ‘Can’t Afford’ F-35’s Trillion Dollar Plus Sustainment Costs
    Drop it Low: US Dollar Down Under Trump’s Presidency
    Chinese Media Explain How Russia & China Can Escape 'Dollar Domination'
    Tags:
    gold reserves, banking, gold, finance, sanctions, Bank of Russia, Germany, China, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok