Register
14:23 GMT +318 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)

    Russian Bank Heist: Hackers Swipe $6 Mln Via 'Secure' SWIFT Transfer

    © Photo: Facebook / SWIFT Community
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The attack on the unnamed Russian bank has become the latest in a string of attempted and successful thefts involving the SWIFT messaging network, which is in use all over the world.

    Unknown hackers made off with roughly 339.5 million rubles ($6 million) from a Russian bank last year, according to a report on cyberattacks issued by the Central Bank of Russia on Friday.

    After the report's publication, a central bank spokesman noted that hackers had managed to grab control of a SWIFT workplace at a Russian bank and used the system to transfer the money to their own accounts.

    The spokesman declined to name the bank or provide further details.  Instead, he quoted Artem Sychev, deputy head of the central bank's security department, as calling the scam "a common scheme."

    Brussels-based SWIFT responded that its own systems have never been compromised by hackers, though the major transfer operator conceded earlier that perpetrators had switched on to more sophisticated tools to launch their attacks.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Bandit: Chicago Trader on Trial For Stealing $2 Mln in Cryptocurrency

    With this in mind, SWIFT has taken steps to make the client system less vulnerable to fraud by introducing tougher standards and all-embracing security audits for their local computer networks.  According to SWIFT, 89% of its member banks reported to have complied with the new regulations by the end of 2017.

    An inmate looks out from his cell in the Security Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California in this October 1, 2013 file photo
    © REUTERS/ Robert Galbraith
    Russian Hacker Gets 12 Years in Jail for Largest Data Theft in US History

    Nevertheless, according to Russian First Vice Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian banks and entities are “morally and technically” prepared for a possible switch-off from the SWIFT global financial system.

    "This switchoff would surely have negative impact on financial operations at large, as it would slow down the work of banks and companies, and would force them to shift to old-fashioned means of data transfer and calculation. But as these threats [in line with increased anti-Russian sanctions] have been voiced more than once, our financial institutions are morally and technically ready for that," Dvorkovich said at the opening ceremony of the 7th session of International Model UN (a popular diplomacy simulation club) in mid-February.

    In December, hackers attempted, though, fortunately in vain, to abscond with 55 million rubles from Russian state bank Globex, also via the SWIFT system. Back in February 2016, digital thieves stole around $81 million from Bangladesh Bank.


    Related:

    Latvian Central Bank Governor Detained in Corruption Probe
    Coinbase Attempts to Fix the Error That 'Drained' Clients Bank Accounts
    Hackers Accessed $6Mln in Russian Bank in 2017 Via SWIFT System - Central Bank
    Israeli West Bank Residents Reportedly Compare Mixed Gender Pools to 'Incest'
    Israeli Army Vehicle Damaged in West Bank, Several Servicemen Injured - IDF
    Tags:
    Bank Fraud, security breach, fraud, theft, finance, banking, Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Lunar New Year Celebrations Across the Globe
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok