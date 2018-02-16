Register
22:21 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

    National Investment Authority Proposed to Combat Sluggish British Growth

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British investment in productive enterprises has collapsed to levels below much of the developed world, a situation exacerbated by the Global Financial Crisis.

    The UK think-tank Civitas has published a report in which it claims that Britain's chronic levels of under-investment and sluggish economic growth could be alleviated through a national bank that would channel government-directed investment across the country, particularly targeting economically deprived regions of the United Kingdom.

    The report's author, Justin Protts, advocates the creation of a body analogous to the Small Business Administration set up by the US Congress in 1953, or the Reconstruction Finance Corporation, founded in 1932 to combat the effects of the Great Depression.

    A member of staff stands behind flags as officials arrive for the UK-China High Level Financial Services Roundtable at the Bank of China head office building in Beijing on July 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ DAMIR SAGOLJ
    British PM in China – Economic Areas in Which UK-China Relations Could Improve
    Britain has suffered from sluggish growth which intensified since the 2008 Global Financial crisis, during which financial institutions effectively ceased lending due to the sub-prime mortgage crisis originating in the United States.

    In 1990, investment in productive enterprises comprised about one quarter of Britain's GDP which has since fallen to just over 16 per cent as of 2016, putting the UK behind most industrially developed nations.

    Such a policy, if enacted, would markedly differ from the last three decades of economic and social policy in Britain and the United States, where the model of "limited government" that does not interfere in the economy and minimization of social spending has predominated since the mid-1980s.

    READ MORE: UK Economy Posts Steady Expansion With Exporters in 'Sweet Spot'

    According to the report, the root cause of the climate of underinvestment has been the unwillingness of private banks to loan to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) due to their lack of apparent profitability.

    A national infrastructure bank has been one of the signature policy proposals of the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn.

    Related:

    Fitch: Scottish Independence to Hit British Economy Hard
    British Chancellor Handed Post-Brexit Vote Boost as Economy Rallies
    British Economy Expands 2.3pc in Q3, Quelling Brexit Anxiety
    Assessing Losses: British, Int'l Economists Say Brexit Will Harm UK Economy
    Tags:
    Thatcherism, investment fund, Reaganism, investment program, economic development, 2008 Global Economic Crisis, Civitas, Jeremy Corbyn, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok