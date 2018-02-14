Register
02:53 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    International Space Station

    Trump’s Privatized ISS ‘Not Impossible,’ but Would Require ‘Renegotiation’

    © Photo: federalspace.ru
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump wants to privatize the International Space Station, looking to turn the station into an orbiting real estate venture run not by the government, but by private industry. Radio Sputnik discussed plans to privatize the space station with Frans von der Dunk, professor of space law at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

    According to the Washington Post report, Trump wants to turn the station into a "kind of orbiting real estate venture run not by the government, but by private industry." The White House reportedly plans to request $150 million "to enable the development and maturation of commercial entities and capabilities, which will ensure that commercial successors to the station are operational when they are needed."

    The ISS costs up to $4 billion a year and the US federal government has already spent nearly $100 billion over more than a decade to keep it up and running, according to Popular Mechanics.

    Talking to Radio Sputnik, von der Dunk noted that a proper reaction to Trump's statement should be based on a precise understanding of the word "privatization." He noted that the ISS has been built based on a number of international treaties and one cannot simply dodge these agreements, let alone attempt to privatize the whole station.

    "For starters, part of the space station is actually not American, but Russian, European, Canadian and Japanese," he said.

    If, instead of NASA, a private contractor is to take over the US-owned parts of the ISS, this would be a "fundamental change" that "would at least require renegotiation of the space station agreement," says von der Dunk.

    "It's not totally impossible, but it does require a set of fundamental steps," he added.

    International Space Station
    CC0
    Money Talks: US Reportedly Wants to Privatize ISS
    The ISS is riddled with negotiations of various scales: for example, von der Dunk says, if Russia needs to attach something to the space station, it has to consult with all the partners, if for no other reason than to make sure that all parts of the station run on the same voltage of electricity.

    However, the idea that the US as a state would one day stop participating in the fate of the ISS actually emerged under Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama. Concerns that the US would cut funding of its part of the station made other partners consider how to deal with that possibility, von der Dunk says. For Europeans, it is extremely desirable that the US continues to invest in the station. If the US government decided to abandon this venture, switching to the private sector would be a welcome option, he explains.

    Space
    © Photo: Pixabay
    WATCH: Two Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside the ISS
    From a legal point of view, US law does not prohibit private enterprises in outer space. However, the law demands that the state continue to exercise supervision and control over private space companies. And, per a rather special quirk of space law, the government also takes responsibility for any damage inflicted by private contractors that operate within US jurisdiction.

    Thus, von der Dunk explains, even if some space company inflicts damage to the ISS, it will be the US of A that will pay the space station compensation.

    According to von der Dunk, this would require the state to set up a licensing system that would ensure that those private company will, in their turn, pay fees to the US Treasury. With such a system in place, the operation of private contractors on the ISS could actually be possible, von der Dunk concludes.

    Related:

    'Easy Rider': Russian Cosmonaut Flies Around ISS on Vacuum Cleaner (VIDEO)
    Russian Cargo Spacecraft Undocks from ISS Ahead of Pacific Dive
    Flat Earth Theory Is Just 'Massive Space Trolling' – Russia’s ISS Cosmonaut
    Soyuz MS-07 Manned Spacecraft With New ISS Crew Launched From Baikonur
    Tags:
    private sector, NASA, Donald Trump, United States, International Space Station, Space, World
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Stop!
    Remove the Masks!
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok