Register
21:34 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016.

    Tectonic Issues With China’s CPEC Project in Pakistan

    © AFP 2018/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is facing serious problems in Pakistan, ranging from natural disasters to disputed territories, according to an article in The Financial Express.

    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in Gwadar port is sitting on a powder keg – it is situated not far from the Makran Trench, a place where two tectonic plates meet. Its strongest earthquake was in 1945, but the one which happened one year ago wasn’t easy either – magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale.

    It is understandable that China is pouring its money into research and CT scans of the region – the port is a focal point in its ”Belt and Road Initiative,” which is aimed to re-open the continental path for Chinese goods to Africa and Europe. The stakes are high and a sudden earthquake or tsunami may disrupt the operations in the port for a long time, possibly undermining the credibility of the route.

    READ MORE: Rousing Water Conflict: India Suspects China of Disrupting River Sutlej Flow

    The scientific expedition, conducted jointly by Pakistani and Chinese scientists, should improve the countries’ understanding of the structure of subduction zone (lines, along which tectonic plates move), thus helping them to enhance their planning of the port and reduce the potential risks.

    Being close to a tectonic rift is not the only problem for the CPEC. Part of the Pakistan route goes through the Kashmir region, which is subject to a dispute between Pakistan and India. This fact, along with reports of alleged Chinese plans to build a naval base in Gwadar, indicates that the project can increase tensions between Pakistan and China on the one hand and India on the other.

    Related:

    China Denies Reports It’s Building Military Base in Pakistan
    China to Build Second Foreign Naval Base, This Time in Pakistan
    Pakistan's State Bank Green Lights Yuan-Based Trade With China
    India Alarmed By China's Plan to Deploy Warships in Pakistan's Gwadar Port
    China Can Help Pakistan Address Fiscal Problems
    Tags:
    Tsunami, Earthquake, Trade, economic relationship, port, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar, India, China, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Let's Go Party: Carnival in Brazil
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok