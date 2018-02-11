Register
05:15 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk by the headquarters of the China National Petroleum Corporation in Beijing on March 25, 2015

    US Largest LNG Exporter Strikes Major Long-Term Contract With China

    © AFP 2018/ STR
    Business
    Get short URL
    112

    US liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier Cheniere Energy will supply energy giant China National Petroleum with about 1.2 million tonnes of LNG annually beginning this year and continuing through 2043, the American company announced Friday.

    The US first-ever long-term LNG supply and purchase agreements were built on a memorandum of understanding Cheniere signed with China's state-owned energy company in November 2017.

    Russia's liquified natural gas (LNG) production facility (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Krasnouhov
    Analyst Explains Why US Giving Green Light to Second Batch of Russian LNG
    US President Donald Trump's November 2017 visit to China was fruitful in terms of business interests, although critics said many of the deals reached were merely memorandums of understanding or other non-binding accords. In the biggest development among the deals, China National Petroleum Corporation and Cheniere Energy reached an agreement set to significantly boost US exports of liquefied natural gas.

    CNPC has agreed to purchase about 1.2 million tonnes of US LNG per year — the volume worth about US$263 million per year, according to the average LNG export price posted by the US Energy Information Administration. A portion of the deliveries will start this year, with the balance starting in 2023 and running through to 2043.

    READ MORE: Nord Stream 2: Why US, Germany Likely to Turn Their Backs on Ukraine

    In a bid to reduce air pollution, Beijing looks to cut coal usage as China's main source of heating, gradually shifting to natural gas. Currently, China is the fastest growing LNG market in the world, importing 26.1 million tons in 2016. The demand keeps growing, and China is set to become the world's top LNG importer by 2030.

    "We are pleased to announce these LNG contracts with China National Petroleum Corporation, an important global energy player in one of the largest and fastest growing LNG markets worldwide," Jack Fusco, Cheniere president and CEO, said in a statement.

    The US became a net natural gas exporter in 2017, shipping more natural gas to other countries than it receives each year as imports. The Energy Information Administration projected this week that the US will become a net oil exporter in 2022, adding to the country's increasing export status.

    Related:

    Qatar Sees Russia's Launch of Yamal LNG Project as Part of Market Growth
    Tanker Delivering Russian LNG to Boston Makes U-Turn in Atlantic - Reports
    South Korea Plans to Boost LNG Imports From Russia - Russian Far East Ministry
    Tags:
    deal, natural gas, LNG, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok