Register
20:03 GMT +310 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome, Italy

    Bank of Italy Upgrades Growth Outlook Amid ECB Policy Uncertainty

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Bank of Italy (BoI) Governor touts the solid pace of GDP expansion this year, but calls for structural reforms in the domestic economy and tighter cooperation and monetary policy coordination within the Eurozone to ensure a sustainable acceleration in the Italian economy.

    Kristian Rouz — Italy's central bank has revised the nation's GPD forecast upward due to the expected mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Italian banking sector, which is poised to resolve lingering capitalisation issues. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) officials say the unconventional stimulus policies will likely extend into 2019 despite Germany's urge for higher interest rates.

    The Bank of Italy (BoI) said the country's GDP will expand in 2018 at the same pace as last year due to successful monetary policy measures and the continued economic consolidation — mainly, due to the ECB's stimulus. This contributes to the improved investor sentiment in Italy, BoI Governor Ignazio Visco said.

    READ MORE: Italy to Respect EU Budget Rules Unless National Economy at Risk

    This year, the Italian economy is projected to rise 1.5 percent, and an additional 1.2 percent next year.            

    "The virtuous circle of supply and demand is gaining momentum: the rise in households' disposable income and the decline in firms' spare capacity mean that the improved outlook is increasingly translating into higher consumption and investment," Visco stressed.

    The BoI forecast upgrade comes roughly a year since the nation's banking sector was bailed out by the government. The cabinet provided at least 17 bln euros — or $21 bln — to address the structural problem of non-performing loans (NPLs) and low capitalisation at two major Italian banks, and nationalised the nation's largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi.

    Governor Visco also pointed out ECB rules addressing the NPL issue must be fully enforced, which will help erase last year's turmoil in the banking sector.

    READ MORE: Lega Nord Lawmaker: Italy Accepted Both War, Economic Migrants Breaking EU Rules

    The BoI Governor also stressed he and his colleagues are working on bringing inflation closer to the ECB's 2-percent target. The Italian economy has traditionally pursued an inflation-driven model since the end of World War II, aided by the national currency —  the lira's — weakness. However, with the adoption of the euro prior to the last major crisis, the nation has lost the FX rate tool of growth-adjustment.

    "The risk of inflation has been averted but it is proving difficult to push up inflation expectations," Visco said. "We will be patient in pursuing the inflation objective and perseverant on the monetary stance adopted."

    Visco noted the risk of disinflation in Italy has been averted, which allowed the bank to raise GDP growth expectations.

    The Italian economy has gradually recovered from the 2011 debt crisis, and its GDP slightly gained momentum under the current cabinet of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, while the Italian government debt stabilised at roughly 132 percent of GDP.

    Visco also called for comprehensive reforms in the economy, particularly, in the non-financial sector, to ensure a quicker pace of GDP expansion down the road. He also warned against increases in the national debt.

    "To strengthen growth in the medium term, further steps must be taken towards structural reforms, improving public services, and rationalising and stabilising the tax laws," Visco said. "An increase in the public deficit is no substitute for reform and could prove counterproductive."

    This as Italy is heading into a general election in early March, with right-wing populist and pro-sovereignty parties projected to carry a significant share of the votes.

    A view on Yalta from Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea.
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    'We Want Russia to Be Equal Partner in European Economic Integration' - Italian MP
    This as Italy still has the second-worst debt burden in the Eurozone after Greece, with the nation's banking sector — despite signs of recovery — still showing over 270 bln euros of NPL's on their books. Some right-wing politicians are calling for leaving the EU, bringing back the national currency, and implementing policies combining a currency devaluation with a BoI monetary stimulus.

    Political instability, possible following the upcoming election, might impair investor sentiment.

    Meanwhile, BoI Governor Visco called for a tighter cooperation within the Eurozone, and a better ECB policy coordination, which could allow it to address specific issues the Italian economy faces.

    "Diminished trust among member states has led to a sterile conflict between calls for risk reduction versus those for risk sharing. These proposals are instead complementary," he said.

    Additionally, Italy is set to merge its multiple small cooperative banks into two large banking groups in the upcoming month, which is expected to help them raise capital in the open market, and boost domestic lending, while tackling the NPL problem. This could also help spur the Italian GDP growth in the medium-term.

    Tags:
    GDP, forecast, economy, The European Central Bank (ECB), Italy, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok