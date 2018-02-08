Register
15:06 GMT +308 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    At 1109-carats, Lesedi la Rona is the largest gem-quality rough diamond to be discovered in over a century and the largest rough diamond in existence today.

    Digital Gems: Israel Designing Diamond-Backed Cryptocurrency

    © Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Sotheby's
    Business
    Get short URL
    312

    The cryptocurrency Israel’s Diamond Exchange expects to launch is largely hoped to boost trade and make operations more transparent, as this time its sales will directly depend on diamond price fluctuations.

    "The new cryptocurrency will be backed by the diamond turnover on the Israeli market and reflected as an updatable indicator in the salesroom and different retail websites, along with other national and international economic indicators," Israel’s Diamond Exchange, which is among the top three largest in the world, said in a statement.

    Blockchain-based Carat and another digital currency, which goes by the name Cut, are expected to arrive around May and be widely used by investors as well as the general public.

    Most significantly, as much as 25 per cent of the value of Carat will be backed by diamonds listed on the exchange and commonly perceived as among the most reliable assets, in an attempt to attract larger investments. That should add to its general attractiveness as compared to other global cryptocurrencies, said Eli Avidar, the exchange’s managing director.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Dealers Beware! Mining Might Be Cause of Russian Apartment Block Blaze

    The three main diamond exchanges worldwide are located in Mumbai, the Dutch city of Antwerp and Ramat Gan, a city east of Tel Aviv.

    Israeli exports of rough cut and polished diamonds reached around $7 billion in last year.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Price Correction Healthy as Regulators Aim for Market Rebound
    Don't Rush to Lay Bitcoin to Rest: Analyst Explains the Benefit of Its Fall
    Bitcoin Dealers Beware! Mining Might Be Cause of Russian Apartment Block Blaze
    Rises in Dow Jones Are as Crazy as Rises in Bitcoin - Author
    Tags:
    cryptocurrency exchange, diamonds, finance, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Cream of the Crop From Singapore Airshow 2018
    Grand Marshal Trump
    Grand Marshal Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok