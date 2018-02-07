Register
04:45 GMT +307 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Specialist Meric Greenbaum works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 24, 2016. U.S. stocks are plunging in early trading after Britons voted to leave the European Union.

    Buying the Dip? US Stocks Pick Up But Valuations Remain High

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    US stocks recovered slightly on Tuesday after days of tumbling downward, but is the recovery, and – continued bull market – sustainable?

    "What we're seeing today is a slight uptick, which in no way made up for the significant losses over the past few days," said Daniel Sankey, a financial policy analyst and Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Officer at Coinbase, during an interview with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday.

    ​The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 567 points, or 2.33 percent, Tuesday after Monday's 4.6 percent fall. Sankey observed that some investors may be trying to buy assets at relatively discounted prices, betting that the bull market will continue. "Some investors are trying to take advantage of a temporary, or potentially temporary, depression in prices… they're trying to take advantage of this dip and buy some things on the cheap," the analyst said.

    Still, due to the Federal Reserve's easy money policy, the elevated stock market valuations since 2010 are "disconnected from the real economy — people's wages, job security, the benefits they're receiving," Sankey pointed out.

    Further, quantitative easing may have improved stock market conditions in recent years, but it cannot alone drive productivity, "our general ability to make commodities that people want and will pay for," the analyst said.

    A logo of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is seen as people attend the WEF annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 24, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    Davos 2018 Forum the ‘Conference of Disillusionment’ - Economist

    One tool economists use for measuring whether stocks are under or overvalued in terms of the historical record was developed by Yale economist Robert Shiller: the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, also known as CAPE or the Shiller P/E. Across history, the only time CAPE has been higher than it is now was in 2000, around the time of the Dot Com bubble, economist Steve Keen told Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, billionaire investor Carl Icahn warned that investors are exposed to "way too many derivatives" products and Monday's plunge was merely "rumblings of an earthquake."

    Related:

    US Stocks Plunge as Interest Rate Fears Grip Markets
    Brazil's Stocks on Rise After Ex-President Lula da Silva Convicted of Corruption
    Situation With Gas Stocks at Ukraine's Storages Under Control
    Arms Stocks Soar While Trump, Kim Trade Threats
    Cash-Strapped Ukraine Stocks Expired Food Following Economic 'Experiment'
    Tags:
    valuation, Federal Reserve, Coinbase, Steve Keen, Daniel Sankey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok