Register
17:52 GMT +306 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A worker sweeps the floor after the closing bell of the Dow Jones at the New York Stock Exchange, March 24, 2017 in New York

    Dow's Historic Plunge, or How Bots Sent US Markets Tumbling Down

    © AFP 2018/ Bryan R. Smith
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The record 1,500-point crash suffered by the leading US industrial index was a purely technical story with millions of preprogrammed bots moving in sync to line the pockets of a handful of investors who were quick enough to play against the market, financial experts have told RIA Novosti.

    Many market analysts dismiss fears of a new stock exchange bubble, however, saying that it won’t be long before the market starts going up again.

    We Are Done For!

    On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank below the 25,000 mark shedding more than 1,500 points in daily trading and closing 1,175 points down – the largest intraday negative swing in the Dow's history.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid/File Photo
    Bloody Monday: Dow Jones Falls 4.6 Percent After Largest Intraday Drop Ever
    Just as the Wall Street markets started their nose dive, the leading US television networks cut their coverage of a President Donald Trump’s big economic speech in Ohio to react to news of the record-breaking market slump on Wall Street.

    In a matter of minutes, the US leading stock market index lost 1,600 points falling to a low 24,148 before recovering half of the lost value only to continue its plunge shortly afterwards.

    “What we saw today was a plunge of the US stock market. It was preceded by bad news about high-risk bonds. Today’s crash is a technical correction by the market where a mass of trading algorithms came into play today,” Principal Investors’ portfolio manager Kyle Shostak told RIA.

    Correction With a Jerk

    Kyle Shostak agreed with CSIS Institute’s senior expert in that the situation has more to do with a market correction, rather than a “burst bubble.”

    “The stock market was overheated in January going virtually through the roof in a single month. The market usually makes big gains at the start of the year but the way it was going up is too much,” he said, adding that a correction was inevitable.

    Shostak believes that, just like in 2011, the Dow will stabilize and the market will rebound.

    According to Smith's Research & Gradings director Terence Smith, falling investor confidence has also factored in Monday’s crash.

    He said that amid expectations of a further tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy on the one hand, and high-risk instruments like Bitcoin also going down fast, investors are looking for new instruments to invest in.

    Losing End

    Kyle Shostak said that many rich people who invested their money in securities have lost part of their fortunes as company capitalization is down. Corporate pensions programs, which invest in multiple instruments, including securities, have also suffered as they will have to make up for their losses by attracting more funds, he explained.

    “Private investors, institutionalized investors and foundations that played against the market, staking on shorts on expectations of a further plunge on Monday eventually ended up as winners. They are the few and far between though, that’s why I don’t see this as a trend,” Shostak concluded.

    The world’s 500 richest people have lost a combined $114 billion as Monday’s record stock market crash has eaten into their wealth, Bloomberg wrote.

    Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, the world’s third-richest person, was hardest hit, losing $5.1 billion. Berkshire Hathaway is a major holder of Wells Fargo & Co., which has seen its net worth fall a hefty 9 percent.

    READ MORE: US Stocks Plunge as Interest Rate Fears Grip Markets

    In the second biggest loss, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune has shrunk by $3.6 billion.

    The world richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has not been spared either seeing his fortune lose $3.3 billion to go to $116.4 billion after the retailer’s stock fell 2.8 percent.

    Alphabet’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin have lost $2.3 billion each.

    Related:

    Dow Jones Plunges For Second Day In A Row
    US Stocks Plunge as Interest Rate Fears Grip Markets
    Tags:
    losers, winners, bots, stock market, crash, Smith’s Research & Gradings, US Federal Reserve, Kyle Shostak, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Greetings, Stalker: Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Portrayed in a New Light
    Rinse and Repeat?
    Rinse and Repeat?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok