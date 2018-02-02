Register
22:28 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mining farm on the territory of a technopolis, Moscow

    Blockchain Heaven: Russians Working on Free Crypto Zone to Win Hearts & Wallets

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Business
    Get short URL
    110

    The idea to launch the FreeZone project, which is essentially focused on creating a limit-free territory for a wealth of cryptocurrency operations, first occurred to entrepreneur Evgeny Mukhin back in June 2017, and just a month later, the legal entity was registered, according to the white paper, published on the company’s official website.

    The ICO campaign is set to start on March 20, with the fundraising cap reaching $100 million, the document reads.

    In comments to Sputnik, Evgeny Mukhin, the FreeZone co-founder and CEO, noted:

    "Nikolay [Nikolay Batalin, President, co-founder] and I had an idea to launch an ICO campaign to raise funds for creating a financial infrastructure in the cryptomarket (bank, payment system, universal trading platform, and investment bank). We conducted a lot of research, scrupulously examined different countries’ legislation, talked to international lawyers but we failed to find a country where we could  legally host an ICO campaign with no risks."

    "At that point an idea occurred to us to build the first ever free crypto economic zone with unique conditions for block chain development and launching cryptoprojects."

    The entrepreneurs immediately understood that there were two trends running parallel to each other: on the one hand, blockchain-based projects are enjoying a surge in popularity, but on the other hand, the absence of feasible unified legislation which would regulate cryptocurrencies' flows and maintain ICOs are deterring the process.

    High-profile investors and companies fear to enter this unregulated market, Mukhin stated.  With the emergence of FreeZone, which will bring a legal solution to the most burning problems of the crypto industry, the situation will rapidly start to improve, he said.

    "Big players entering the sector will boost the development of blockchain-based technologies by 10 to 100 times!" he added.

    Responding to the question why they actually set about creating such an ambitious project, Mukhin shared some biographical details, saying both of them, the co-founders of the FreeZone, are experienced entrepreneurs, with a broad start-up management and other expertise, namely in the spheres of project management, finance, ecommerce, retail and others.

    "We are not scared of ambitious goals and we know how to start and run a successful business as well as come up with a win-win solution in negotiations with other countries."

    Mukhin went on to say that they started working on the project by picking suitable states to create a free crypto economic zone.

    Their choice of countries to host the cryptozone had to meet the following criteria.

    First, the authorities should demonstrate a favorable attitude to blockchain and cryptocurrencies as such. Second, they should offer comfortable conditions for running a business. Another argument in favor of this or that choice is if the country is a part of another free economic zone (not a crypto one).

    Mukhin has also included a developed infrastructure in his top priority list as well as free entry to the country for foreign citizens. What comes last, but not least is a favorable climate, he added.

    READ MORE: Petro?! Right: Prospective Venezuelan Cryptocurrency Hoped to End Economic Woes

    Mukhin has declined to comment on the actual rating of countries they have already compiled, saying that interstate formal negotiations are diplomacy already and one has to be particularly wary and attentive to that.

    Apart from the above stated criteria, he mentioned the political will and preparedness for rapid change.

    "You may pick an ideal country but the negotiations won’t get rolling, due to officials being afraid of shouldering the responsibility and making important decisions. Still it may be quite the opposite: just one decision of the premier might set the project going."

    The FreeZone is currently negotiating with 12 countries, rapidly progressing in the field. Mukhin said they are set to sign a free crypto zone agreement with one of these any time soon. 

    Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Feels the Bern, Endorses Sanders
    © Flickr/ campuspartycolombia
    No Bitcoin, No Cry: Apple Cofounder Got Cold Feet and Sold All His Coins
    A free crypto economic zone is meant especially for blockchain-based businesses and cryptocurrency operations. Within this zone, blockchain businesses will be able to operate legally, "protected from persecution by governments and regulatory agencies," and free from taxes on income and cryptocurrency transactions, according to the white paper.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Girls Refuse to Let Thieves Ruin Their Dream

    Apart from building a financial infrastructure for cryptocurrency operations, the FreeZone is separately set to provide a range of social services for its community for free or for a minimal price paid from net profits thus making the FreeZone a perfect Libertarian block chain community.

    The company board has projected an investment return of 147% in 2019-2020, and by 2022 the FreeZone token’s value is expected to grow 80-fold.

    Blockchain in the world. Map
    © © Photo: FreeZone
    Blockchain in the world. Map

    Related:

    Bitcoin Plunges to $8,155 on Track for Worst Week Since 2013
    George Soros Hates Trump and Bitcoin. Why?
    Bitcoin Falls Below $10,000 for Second Time in January
    Bitcoin Foundation to Sputnik: Cryptocurrencies No Bubble, But Set to Trade Down
    No Bitcoin, No Cry: Apple Cofounder Got Cold Feet and Sold All His Coins
    Tags:
    Initial Coin Offering (ICO), cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, business, free economic zone, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok