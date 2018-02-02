Register
20:56 GMT +302 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Tagil Steel industrial steel holding

    Fears UK-China Free Trade Could Wipe Out Welsh Steel

    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has just concluded an official visit to China seeking enhanced trade relations once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

    The First Minister of Wales voiced concerns February 2 in that unrestricted free-trade between the UK and China coupled with a Hard Brexit from the European Union would devastate the country's steel industry. "I think people voted for a Brexit that works for the UK, that means a soft Brexit. These hard facts underline what is at stake if the UK government fails to get the right deal for the UK or we crash out of the EU without one," he said in comments to The Guardian newspaper.

    During her official trip to Beijing, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced US$12.8 billion in bilateral trade agreements between Britain and China and declared that both countries were exploring the possibilities of a free-trade agreement once the UK has extricated itself from the EU.

    The steel and iron industries and their supply chains are among the main employers in the Welsh economy, providing at least 20,000 people in the country according to a recent parliamentary report.

    China, which has the world's largest steel industry has seen its production decline in recent years. The global market however, remains oversupplied due to decades of increasing Chinese production at dramatically reduced costs. In response, Brussels has sought to consolidate European steel production, primarily centered in Germany, so as to more effectively compete, leaving smaller national steel industries less competitive.

    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has long campaigned for government support for the British steel industry and has repeatedly refused to demand that the United Kingdom remains inside the European Single Market as well as the Customs Union in part due to the restrictions on government subsidies to steel industry which are a condition of membership.

    Related:

    China, Brazil, Gulf States Interested in Post-Brexit Free Trade Deals With UK
    China Hopes EU to Preserve Unity After Brexit – Foreign Ministry
    Brexit to Overshadow G20 Finance Meeting in China – Russian Deputy Minister
    China Bolsters Ties With Greece to Boost Its EU Clout in Wake of Brexit
    Tags:
    "steel war", Chinese steel exports, customs union, European single market, Brexit, European Union, Carwyn Jones, Jeremy Corbyn, China, Wales, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    This Week in Pictures (January 26 - February 2)
    False Start
    False Start
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok