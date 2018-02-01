Register
01:34 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Reserve officials are concerned that revealing too many monetary policy details would hurt their credibility and stoke financial market volatility.

    US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged

    © Flickr/ Tyler Merbler
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US benchmark interest rate will remain in the range of 1.25 to 1.5 percent, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/4 to 1‑1/2 percent," the FOMC said.

    The Fed also indicated that it would continue its policy of gradually tightening monetary policy in 2018.

    US dollars
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Kutusov
    Federal Reserve to Deregulate Banking Sector
    "In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its objectives of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation," the statement said.

    The Committee said economic conditions would likely evolve in a manner that warrants more gradual increases to the federal funds rate, but it added that the rate would likely remain below target level for some time.

    Meanwhile, the US Senate confirmed last week Jerome Powell as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

    Janet Yellen's term as Fed chair expires on February 3, 2018.

    Related:

    San Francisco's Williams Being Eyed for No. 2 Spot at Federal Reserve by Trump
    Federal Reserve to Deregulate US Banking Sector Via Tailored Approach
    Federal Reserve: Low Inflation Main Harbinger of Recession
    Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates For Third Time This Year
    US Federal Reserve Urges Global Central Banks to Change Policy
    Tags:
    monetary policy, market, finance, banking, economy, interest rate, Federal Reserve System, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok