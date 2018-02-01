US Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged

"In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/4 to 1‑1/2 percent," the FOMC said.
The Fed also indicated that it would continue its policy of gradually tightening monetary policy in 2018.
The Committee said economic conditions would likely evolve in a manner that warrants more gradual increases to the federal funds rate, but it added that the rate would likely remain below target level for some time.
Meanwhile, the US Senate confirmed last week Jerome Powell as the new Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Janet Yellen's term as Fed chair expires on February 3, 2018.
