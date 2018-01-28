Register
21:45 GMT +328 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Illinois State Capitol in Springfield

    Illinois’s Budget Crisis Worsens as Pension System Mired in Debt

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Daniel Schwen / Illinois State Capitol
    Business
    Get short URL
    340

    The state of Illinois is considering a massive issuance of bonds to finance its burden of pension liabilities, a move seen by market participants as pushing the state closer to bankruptcy.

    Kristian Rouz — Illinois state lawmakers are seeking a solution to its massive pension system crisis, characterized by the declining funding ratios and rising debt.

    The state's General Assembly proposed a solution to address the $129-billion debt issues by selling $109 bln worth of bonds in order to raise funding for the pension system, which might pose a threat to Illinois's financial stability, as the state's credit rating is only one-notch above junk.

    The Illinois General Assembly's Personnel and Pensions Committee is assuming the state can collect additional revenue from its investment, which will exceed its spending on bond interest payments. Such an assumption appears to be far-fetched, as the state's economy is struggling due to excessive regulation, and stifling taxation, suppressing business sentiment to its lowest in many decades.

    "We're in a situation in Illinois where our pension debt is just crushing," State Rep. Robert Martwick, a Democrat, and committee chair, said. "When you have the largest pension debt in the world, you probably ought to be thinking big."

    An elderly man looks out to sea in Falmouth, south west England on March 10, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ JACK TAYLOR
    UK Should Cut Rich Pensioners' Benefits to Raise Payments for Poor - OECD
    Decades of unionization and leftist economic experimentation have left Illinois with a highly-monopolized economy, where the prospects of private-sector expansion and a growth in state tax revenues are severely limited. A bond issuance appears to be the only feasible short-term solution aimed at preventing a collapse in Illinois's pension system, but it also might undermine the state's credit rating, which could subsequently slide to "junk".

    This comes as Illinois's pension funding ratio slid to an alarming 37.6 percent, whilst the unpaid vendor backlog hit $16 bln. The state is also suffering the crippling consequences of a massive flight of capital and population, with one resident leaving Illinois every 4.3 minutes last year.

    READ MORE: Pension Crisis? US Senior Employment Rate Hits 55-Year High

    Illinois's proposed $109-billion bond sale would be the largest debt security offering in the history of the municipal debt market, and it will amount at some 50 percent of impoverished Puerto Rico's debt liabilities — causing severe economic consequences for the US territory.

    State Democrat lawmakers also say they are unable to fundamentally fix the dysfunctional system anytime soon, blaming the upcoming election.
    "Can you get anything done in an election year?" State Rep. Martwick said. "Maybe that's the problem."

    Illinois also can't cut its enormous social spending due to a state Supreme Court decision, which prohibits taking away welfare benefits from recipients once they've enrolled in one of the state-sponsored plans.

    "I think the decision is crystal clear," State Rep. Martwick said. "Most of my Republican colleagues believe it is crystal clear."

    Other state and local governments also sold debt securities in the past to fund their pension liabilities, although on a smaller scale. Back in 2005-2006, a similar scheme implemented by another Democrat-run town, Detroit, helped push it into the abyss of bankruptcy — from which the Motor City has yet to fully recover.

    "Those types of deals are not typically positively received by the rating agencies or investors," Eric Friedland of Jersey City, N. J.-based Lord Abbett said.

    "That type of issuance could definitely be a credit negative."

    Last July, Illinois issued some $26.3 bln general-obligation bonds for the same purpose, and the state still has some $8 bln in unpaid bills.

    "I think the ideas and concepts make sense," State Rep. Martwick said. "We are going to pay our pensions one way or another. The only question is how does the rising pension obligation affect our ability to fund all of the other things we care about."

    Experts say additional borrowing could undermine Illinois's borrowing prospects, and even result in the state's bankruptcy, which could be more dramatic than that in Detroit.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    EU Officials' Pensions, Greek Hotels, Free Rail Passes: What Will Brexit Divorce Bill Cover?
    This "will not go over well in the bond market,'' Richard Ciccarone of Merritt Research Services said. "It absolutely increases default risk. There's no cushion."

    This comes as investors don't believe the state can enjoy a sustainable increase in revenues despite actively investing over the past years, as Illinois's economy has been steadily losing productivity and output capacity since the Great Recession.

    Related:

    'All Debts Are Paid': France Clarifies Position on Czarist-Era Bond Debt Claims
    Rossiya Airline Denies Debt to Mexican Airport Over Parking Amid Flight Delay
    French Bondholders Demand Moscow Shell Out $65 Bln for Imperial-Era Debt
    Tags:
    pension, debt, United States, Illinois
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok