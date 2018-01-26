Donald Trump Gives Special Address to 2018 World Economic Forum

The US President is addressing the participants of the 2018 World Economic Forum.

US President Donald Trump said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he aimed to represent the interest of the American people and affirm US partnerships to create a better world.

"I am here today to represent the interests of the American people and affirm America's friendship and partnership to build a better world," Trump said.

According to the US president, the unemployment rate in the US, especially among afro-Americans is the lowest in recent 50 years. American prosperity has created numerous jobs around the world, while the country itself was once against open for business and competition.

"There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again," Trump said.

According to Donald Trump, the US was ready to negotiate mutually beneficial trade agreements.

US President Donald Trump said he will always put Americans first and other countries should put themselves first.

"As President of the United States, I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first," Trump during his speech.

The US president continued by saying that the US would restore integrity to the global trading system by enforcing current trade law. According to the US leader, the world can't have free, open trade if some countries exploit system at the expense of others.

"We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others," Trump said.

On International Challenges

During the speech, Donald Trump noted that he wanted all nations to unite in maximum pressure campaign to denuclearize North Korea.

"My administration is proud to have lead historic efforts at the United Nations Security Council and all around the world to unite all civilized nations in our campaign of maximum pressure to denuke the Korean Peninsula," Trump said.

Trump added that the US would do whatever was necessary to protect Americans from terrorism, adding that nearly 100 percent of territories formerly controlled by Daesh in Iraq and Syria had been liberated.

"When it comes to terrorism, we will do whatever is necessary to protect our nation. We will defend our citizens and our borders," Trump said.

On Media and Fake News

According to Donald Trump, media used to depict him positively, when he was a businessman. However, everything changed since Trump became a politician as he realized how nasty and fake the press can be.

The comment by the US leader was met with the buzz from the part of media representatives in the audience.

The WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, started on Tuesday and is set to last through Friday, with over 340 political leaders, including some 70 heads of state and government, expected to attend the event. The event takes place on an annual basis and is aimed at shaping global and industry agenda by the political, business, and academic leaders.