Register
09:01 GMT +326 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In December the BBC reported that according to a study from the Family and Childcare Trust, the average cost of childcare in the UK was 11,700 pounds ($17,693 US) for a family with one child in full-time nursery and one child in an afterschool club.

    UK Nurseries Hot Property for Chinese Investors

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Mordasov
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The value of the United Kingdom's daycare nurseries shot up by a tenth thanks to a cheap pound and interest from Chinese investors, according to property advisor Christie & Co.

    The average price for a British nursery in 2017 increased by 10.8 percent on the previous year, Christie & Co said in its new report.

    The company said a fall in the value of the pound following the referendum decision for Britain to leave the European Union attracted overseas investors scouting opportunities across multiple sectors, including early education.

    lethal injections
    © Fotolia/ DDRockstar
    German Nurse Who Killed Patients Indicted in Almost 100 More Killings
    Many of the investors are from China, where regulatory changes and government initiatives have led to increased interest in foreign early education models.

    "Following the revocation of China's one-child policy, there has been growing demand from aspirational parents seeking premium early years bilingual education," said Courteney Donaldson, managing director for childcare and education at Christie & Co.

    Donaldson said several Chinese parties have shown interest in UK providers. These include both individual investors and State-owned groups, as well as large Chinese daycare providers that are looking to acquire nursery portfolios and export early-stage curriculums to China.

    China's childcare industry had an estimated value of 193 billion pounds ($268.7 billion) in 2015. The market is expected to grow to 370 billion pounds by 2020.

    The UK department for international trade took an early-education trade mission to China last year, when 14 representatives from UK nurseries shared their expertise with 700 Chinese daycare providers.

    "The UK is a world leader and has a global reputation for providing outstanding expertise, education and qualifications in the early-years sector," former trade minister Mark Garnier said during the mission. "There's growing demand for the UK offering, which is why we are now launching our Great Early Years education mission to China, to help UK nurseries export their services and knowledge on a global scale."

    Donaldson said that, alongside inbound investment, there has been a "substantial rise" in UK outbound investment, driven by demographic trends and regulatory changes in China.

    Princess Charlotte holds a bouquet of flowers and the hand of her mother Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, upon their arrival at the airport in Berlin
    © AFP 2018/ Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa
    'Hidden Gem': Princess Charlotte's London Nursery
    In 2017, UK company British Early Education partnered with Chinese investors Largreen Education to open an international kindergarten in Yixing. It can serve 300 children.

    Happy Tree Nursery Group, operators of three nurseries in London, opened a new childcare facility in Shenzhen. And Staffordshire-based Busy Bees Nurseries opened its first nursery in China.

    "Teamed with a shortage of childcare facilities, and a desire for 'Western education', opportunities are abundant for innovative providers," Donaldson said. "The interest around inbound and outbound UK-China partnerships has led to an increase in our advisory work and transactional activity."

    This article originally appeared on the China Daily website

    Related:

    Religion Over Hygiene: Swedish Nurse Allowed to Wear Muslim Clothes Despite Ban
    Utah Cop Who Arrested Nurse Previously Reprimanded For Sexual Harassment
    Utah Police Officer Probed for Arresting Nurse Who Refused to Draw Blood
    German Nurse Suspected of Murdering Over 80 Patients - Reports
    Fire Breaks Out in Nursing Home in China, Seven People Die
    Adventurous Swedish Nurse Skis to South Pole in Record Time
    Tags:
    nurse, investment, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Past and Present: Life of Students in the Soviet Union and Russia
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    Hide-and-Seek Game
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok