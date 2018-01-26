Moody's Raises Russia's Rating to Positive From Stable, Affirms Ba1 Rating

"Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Russia's Ba1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Russia's long-term ratings at Ba1 and its short term rating at Not Prime (NP)," the statement said on Thursday.
The rating agency also said that Russia's recently approved budget rule reflects the country's commitment to fiscal prudence. Fitch said that inflation is expected to average at 4.5 percent in 2018-2019, an unprecedented low for Russia.
