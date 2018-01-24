Register
16:26 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bitcoin keychains on circuit board

    Major Payment Operator Will Bail On All Bitcoin Transactions by Late April

    CC BY 2.0 / BTC Keychain / Bitcoin
    Business
    Get short URL
    121

    The news on Stripe, the authoritative pay processor ditching Bitcoin-based transactions seems to raise quite a few questions - both over the failed bitcoin expectations and which digital currencies are actually promising.

    Stripe, the company which helps over 100,000 businesses successfully perform online financial transactions, is to round off its nearly four-year support for Bitcoin payments.

    The move came amid remarks that incredibly high price volatility that the bitcoin has shown recently hampers transactions, makes them too slow and for a big commission fee. Separately, Stripe said Bitcoin users now saw the virtual currency largely as an "asset" to be bought and sold, rather than something a means of exchange.

    READ MORE: Hackers Stole $1.2 Billion Worth of Cryptocurrencies Over Last Decade

    "By the time the transaction is confirmed, fluctuations in Bitcoin price mean that it's for the 'wrong' amount," Stripe's product manager Tom Karlo said in his blog.

    Bitcoin transaction fees had also risen "a great deal" resulting in a decrease in demand from Stripe's customers to accept Bitcoin payments, he said. He added that an average fee is tens of US dollars, which is nearly as costly as a bank wire. 

    The Stripe payment processor was the first to lend support for Bitcoin back in 2014 and has been with it all through its rises and falls for the past 4 years.

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    'Unfavorable News and Speculation': Bitcoin Will Rally Again Traders Predict

    Now all transactions are due to be stopped by April 23.

    However, the future doesn’t look that gloomy for all the rest of cryptocurrencies Stripe is operating with.  Karlo went on to say:

    "We're interested in what's happening with Lightning and other proposals to enable faster payments."

    "OmiseGO is an ambitious and clever proposal; more broadly, Ethereum [blockchain based computing platform] continues to spawn many high-potential projects."

    The news couldn’t come unnoticed on social media, with the Twitterati increasingly contemplating on digital currency development scenarios:

    Many took the news as a possibility to promote currencies other than bitcoin, having lost hope of its revival:

    Notably, Bitcoin has been recently reported to hit as low as less than 10,000 US dollars, although it previously enjoyed an incredible surge reaching a record peak of $US19,783 in late December. Back then, Bitcoin made headlines as it lost 20 percent of its value after a mere two-day, but perfectly wild run.

    Related:

    Bitcoin is a 'Project of US Intelligence,' Kaspersky Lab Co-Founder Claims
    Bitcoin Plummet 'Healthy Correction' Rather Than 'Bursting of Bubble'
    'Concerning' Bitcoin Bounce Sparked by Rumors of Regulation – Finance Expert
    Bitcoin Slump Drives Up Investors' Appetite for Gold
    Tags:
    cryptocurrencies, transaction, digital payments, payment service, Litecoin, Bitcoin, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok