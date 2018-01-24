Angela Merkel Addresses 2018 World Economic Forum

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, German Chansellor Angela Merkel said that isolationism and protectionism were not solutions to the economic challenges facing countries around the world.

Speaking about future of the EU-UK relations, the chansellor said that she open-minded about what kind of partnership the Bloc and London would develop after Brexit, but added that there could not be compromise on the EU's core principles.

The World Economic Forum is set to be held on January 23-26, and some 70 heads of state as well as 340 ministers are expected to attend the event.