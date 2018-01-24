Register
07:20 GMT +324 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Qatari Energy Minister Mohammed Saleh Al Sada at the news conference following the OPEC meeting in Vienna

    Qatar Sees Russia's Launch of Yamal LNG Project as Part of Market Growth

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DAVOS (Sputnik) - Qatar does not see the launch of Russia's Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project as a competition but rather as part of a general trend of the LNG market extension, Minister of Energy and Industry of Qatar Mohammed Saleh Al Sada told Sputnik.

    According to the Russian Energy Ministry, Yamal LNG project, which commenced production in December, will enable Russia to reach its aim of expanding its share in the LNG market from 4-5 percent to 15-20 percent and thus compete with Qatar, the world's largest LNG exporter.

    "I would not say it [Yamal launch] is competition, it is part of the expansion of the LNG market in general, which will benefit everybody, as the world needs gas. LNG indeed has been growing more than any other form of fossil fuels. The growth is around 45 percent, more than any other growth," Al Sada said on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

    The minister added that the expansion of the market both in Russia and in Qatar, which is planning to increase its LNG productions capacity by 30 percent in the next few years, was caused by the segment's good prospects and the fact that it is "clean energy."

    Russian-owned liquid natural gas tanker ship the Christophe de Margerie has made the first unaided transit of the Northern Sea Route.
    courtesy Sovcomflot
    First Liquefied Natural Gas Batch From Russia’s Yamal LNG Facility Arrives in UK
    "In the coming few years, there will a surplus of gas, LNG as well in the market. With this high growth of demand, by 2024 or 2025 that market is going to be tight again, and more LNG is needed. By that time, the Qatari gas — the 30 percent increase — will be there in the market, and other producers as well. The advantage is that it will avail of a clean energy to the market," Al Sada explained.

    The annual meeting of the WEF began in Switzerland earlier on Tuesday and will last through Friday.

    Related:

    Data Firm Working For Trump Campaign Spread Negative Info. About Qatar - Reports
    UAE to Give Measured Response to Qatar for Alleged Interception of Planes
    Qatar Accuses UAE of Second Airspace Violation in a Row
    Qatar Slams UAE for Violating Its Airspace, Emirates Deny Accusations - Reports
    Tags:
    Yamal LNG, Qatar, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Kurilsky Reserve: Magnificent Nature Retreat in the Land of Volcanoes
    Password Pressure
    Password Pressure
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok