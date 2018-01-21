Register
22:12 GMT +321 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman wearing a Spanish flag on her shoulders looks at a giant flag of Catalonia as people celebrate a holiday known as Dia de la Hispanidad or Spain's National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

    Catalan Economy Slumps After Last Year's Independence Bid

    © AP Photo/ Santi Palacios
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Two separate reports - from the Bank of Spain and Madrid-based lender BBVA - show a significant slowdown in the Catalan economy stemming from last year's attempt to separate from Spain, as political turmoil hit investment, tourism, and consumer spending.

    Kristian Rouz — Last year's push for independence from Spain has taken its toll on the Catalan economy. One of the most industrialized parts of the country, and an attractive tourist destination, Catalonia is now facing a decline in investor sentiment and private-sector spending, whilst overall the Spanish economy is gaining momentum.

    According to a report from the Bank of Spain (BoS), the nation's GDP rose 0.8 percent in a quarter to quarter comparison, but could drop towards a hazardous stagnation if political woes in Catalonia continue into this year.

    READ MORE: Catalan Parliament Head Calls for Putting End to Madrid's Direct Rule in Region

    The BoS said the pace of economic growth was unchanged last quarter from the previous period, and down from 0.9 percent in Q2. The BoS points to the harm dealt by Catalan attempts at secession to such industries as tourism, retail and broader commerce, as well as real estate.

    "According to this information, the economic activity in Catalonia will have slowed more in the last part of the year than in other regions considered. This slowdown is due in particular to the poor performance of employment, tourism and property market indicators, among others," the BoS said in a statement.

    A separate report from BBVA Research — an economic analysis branch of the Madrid-based bank — the economy of Catalonia weakened due to a slump in consumer spending last year. Therefore, the researchers say, the Catalan GDP will grow 2.1 percent this year, compared to 2.5 percent expected for the whole of  Spain.

    BBVA said Catalan economic growth will be below the average of the past three years in the first half of this year.

    Meanwhile, the BoS says a relief in political tensions in Catalonia could spur the region's economic growth by encouraging private sector spending — as businesses will seek to make up for the forced pause in investment in the second half of the past year.

    "On the other hand, a hypothetical resurgence of the tensions in the next few months could lead to a more pronounced impact on consumer and investor choices than inferred by the data available," the BoS said.

    READ MORE: Spanish Economic Growth Reached 3.1% in 2017 — Prime Minister

    The central bank had also said previously the Catalan turmoil might cost the national economy between 0.3 and 2.5 percent of GDP over the next two years, which would mean a loss of three to 27 billion euros.

    This comes as Catalonia prepares to elect its new leader, who will determine subsequent political developments. The leader of last year's push for independence — Carles Puigdemont — is now in Belgium, as he claims the Spanish authorities might seek to arrest him.

    BBVA said the key question is who forms the new Catalan administration. If the new leader opts to take the standoff with Madrid further, severe economic consequences for Catalonia and slower growth for Spain as a whole is a likely scenario.

    BBVA also downgraded its economic growth forecast for Spain back in November, from 2.8 percent down to 2.5 percent this year. Last year, BBVA said, the Spanish economy expanded by 3.1 percent — also below previous projections.

    Tags:
    GDP, independence referendum, economic slowdown, economy, Bank of Spain, Spain, Catalonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Engineering Troops
    Red-Blooded Photos of Engineer Troops Day in Russia
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok