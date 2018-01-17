Register
13:17 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gazprom office building

    Russia Agrees to Lower LNG Prices for 20-Year Contract With India

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Business
    Get short URL
    120

    This is the third such successful renegotiation of LNG prices by India after those with Qatar’s RasGas and America’s Exxon Mobil Corp.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom and GAIL India have reworked a long-term contract facilitating the latter to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the former at a price much lower than was earlier negotiated. Though the exact price changes were not immediately revealed, it is speculated that this would help India save millions of dollars on import bills.

    "I am excited to announce that we agreed to deliver on our original promise and begin LNG supplies in 2018. We look forward to strengthening a mutually beneficial partnership with Gail going forward," Vitaly Vasiliev, CEO of Gazprom Marketing & Trading, said.

    The deal originally signed in 2012 between GAIL and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore envisaged the trading of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per year for 20 years. Gazprom has also agreed to defer the delivery of some of the quantities by three to four years.

    READ MORE: With Indian Help, Construction of Mongolia's First Oil Refinery to Begin in 2018

    "The two parties have agreed to an adjustment to the price and the volume of LNG supply, thus enabling GAIL to develop incremental gas markets to offtake these volumes, thereby mitigating volume risk," GAIL said in a statement following the signing of the amended deal in New Delhi.

    GAIL described the development as a key milestone affirming its partnership with Gazprom in developing LNG markets under the Indo-Russia trade relationship.

    "This chapter of the relationship between the two companies opens up exploration of further opportunities in portfolio optimization and LNG swap dealings for mutually beneficial outcomes," BC Tripathi, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL (India) said.

    Oil derricks
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    India's Oil Gamble With Israel to Upset Ties With Iran, Arab World - Analysts
    India is one of the world's biggest consumers of energy and its companies are making the most of this position for bargaining for cheaper imports.  Last year India convinced Exxon Mobil Corp of the US to lower the price of LNG from the Gorgon project in Australia. The deliveries of the contract have already started. In 2015, it successfully renegotiated a long-term import of 7.5 million tons of LNG from Qatar's RasGas.

    GAIL is also renegotiating contracts with America's Cheniere Energy (Sabine Terminal) and Dominion Energy Cove Point (DCP Terminal). 

    Related:

    India, Russia Preparing Feasibility Report, Nearing Deal on Russian Gas Supply
    Russia's Gazprom, India's Engineers India Ltd Sign MoU on Gas Delivery Routes
    Securing Energy: India to Invest in Yamal Gas Reserve in Russia
    Russia, India May Sign Several Oil, Gas Deals at St. Petersburg Forum
    Tags:
    oil, trade agreements, gas, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok