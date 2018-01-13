Register
15:33 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a moderated discussion before the Economic Club of New York, in New York City, US on November 9, 2017

    US Treasury Chief Expects $1 Trln Growth in Revenue From Tax Reform

    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is confident the GOP tax reform law will pay for itself due to the projected expansion in tax base, quicker economic growth, and improved investment climate.

    Kristian Rouz – US Treasury Secretary says he expects a massive increase in tax revenues after Congress passed and President Trump signed the GOP tax reform last month. In accordance with the Laffer curve, Secretary Mnuchin expects an expansion in the taxable base due to both an accelerated pace of hiring, and a projected rise in taxable corporate profits.

    This will make the presumably costly tax reform pay for itself, the Treasury Secretary said.

    Secretary Mnuchin made his comments at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington in DC on Friday. He said the expansion in tax base will produce an additional $1 trln in revenues, while the costs of the tax reform are expected at $1.1 — $1.5 trln over the next 10 years.

    READ MORE: Republicans, Democrats Bicker Over Budget Due to Tax Cuts, Defense Spending

    This makes the GOP tax plan revenue neutral, easing the concerns of the fiscally-conservative Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. Bob Corker. The Treasury Department will also ask Congress for additional funding to ensure implementation of the reform – but a quicker expected economic growth might produce an additional boost to budget revenues.

    Secretary Mnuchin said his colleagues’ economic model assumed US GDP growth will average at 2.9 percent in the near-to-medium term to produce the additional $1 trln in revenues. If economic growth overshoots this projection, budget revenues will be higher – and President Trump is confident his administration can spur the US economy to a 4-5 percent annualised expansion.

    The Secretary, however, was more modest in his observations, only saying “we do think we can get to three percent or higher.”
    Secretary Mnuchin also urged Congress to pass the budget by 19 January in order to avoid either a government shutdown or passing another provisional budget – as both these scenarios would hamper GDP expansion in the near term by scaring off investors.

    The Treasury Secretary also addressed other heatedly-debated topics, including cryptocurrencies – which became a media sensation last year. He said the Treasury has established a working group to observe digital assets such as Bitcoin and Monero, subject to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

    READ MORE: From 'the American People': US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Gets Package of Manure

    Secretary Mnuchin expressed the concern of many investors of cryptocurrencies’ possible damaging effects to conventional markets. This comes after the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and CME Group started to trade bitcoin futures.

    These are the securities which could be used as conventional financial instruments. For example, these bitcoin futures can be deposited in a bank – something that digital currencies cannot.

    Fluctuations in cryptocurrency value in recent weeks have put into question the sustainability of bitcoin futures. Secretary Mnuchin addressed the issue, saying his Department will prevent terrorists and criminals from using digital assets “to do bad things”, whereas everybody else could use bitcoin for any purpose at their own risk.

    “The Fed and we don’t think there’s any need for that at this point,” the Secretary said when asked whether the government and the Federal Reserve would use bitcoin themselves.

    Secretary Mnuchin previously reiterated that American workers will get an increase to their pay check by mid-February due to the tax reform. He also urged high-tax states to review their fiscal policies in order to stave off potential negative effects to state taxpayers, and adopt President Trump’s fiscal agenda.

    Related:

    GOP Tax Reform Insufficient to Lift 2018 US Home Sales Outlook
    Republicans Appear Set to Pass Tax Reform
    San Francisco Fed: Tax Reform to Produce Mediocre Economic Boost
    US House Republicans Push Through Major Tax Reform Bill
    Tags:
    tax reform, Steven Mnuchin, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (January 6-12)
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok