Environmentalists’ Claims Against Nord Stream 2 Fail to Meet Facts – Rep

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Claims against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project put forward by Germany's NABU and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) contradict facts about minimal short-term and locally limited impact of the project on the environment, the pipeline project’s media representative told Sputnik on Friday.

"The claims put forward by the environmental associations do not stand up to factual examination … As part of the permitting process according to German legislation, Nord Stream 2 AG made its extensive permit application documentation available to the public as early as in the spring of 2017. These documents provide detailed information on topics," Steffen Ebert, an adviser to Nord Stream 2, said.

The documents provided by the Nord Stream 2 project include the results of the comprehensive monitoring program for the existing Nord Stream pipeline, which shows that Nord Stream 2 is compatible with the environment, as its impacts are locally limited and short-term only, Ebert added.

According to the representative, Nord Stream 2 is an economically and ecologically effective way to supply consumers with natural gas, which is necessary in light of the projected reduction by half of the domestic gas production in Europe.

The WWF and the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) urged on Thursday German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Christian Social Union (CSU) party leader Horst Seehofer and Social Democratic Party (SPD) head Martin Schulz to ban the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, claiming it threatened the fight against climate change and the fragile ecosystem of the Baltic Sea.

READ MORE: How Norway Can Help Russia Build Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline

The Nord Stream 2 twin pipeline implies the construction of two strings with an annual gas capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. The new pipeline is planned to be laid along the original Nord Stream pipeline route, starting from the Russian coast, then through the Baltic Sea to a hub in Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia’s Gazprom with France's Engie, Austria’s OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.