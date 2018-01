Henrik Fisker, the company’s CEO, said that the EMotion car is able to drive about 640 kilometers without needing to be charged. Having announced its price tag – $130,000 – Fisker stated that the car wouldn’t be shipping for two years. Some believe that Fisker’s EMotion could easily beat Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster, also slated to arrive in 2020, and announced it as the “fastest production car ever made” designed to “give a hardcore smack-down to gasoline cars.”