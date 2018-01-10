Canada Launches Trade Dispute Against US in WTO

The US authorities are yet to comment on Canada's accusations.

According to a WTO filing dated December 20 and published on January 10, Canada has launched a trade dispute against the US challenging its repeated use of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy trade remedies.

The 32-page document details 5 ways in which the US was allegedly breaking international trade rules. Canada has also provided 100 US actions as examples to back its accusations.

Canada considers the US measures inconsistent with its obligations under the WTO Anti-Dumping Agreement, the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, the 1994 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and the Understanding on rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes.

Breaking news: Canada files WTO case against US over anti-dumping regime… pic.twitter.com/ixhYYILLJU — Shawn Donnan (@sdonnan) 10 января 2018 г.

The US authorities have yet to comment on the WTO filing.