In For a Penny, In For a Gram: Telegram Poised to Launch Native Cryptocurrency

Cloud-based messaging service Telegram is poised to introduce Gram — its own brand of cryptocurrency, backed by an upcoming major initial coin offering which is expected to take place by March.
According to Techcrunch, an online magazine, a native cryptocurrency may afford Telegram’s payment system “enormous independence from any government or bank”, not to mention that “the potential for a cryptocurrency inside a widely adopted messaging app is enormous.”
A white paper released by Telegram and cited by the magazine outlines a four-stage plan for the so called Telegram Open Network, which includes a platform for third-party services, a platform for micropayments and a micropayment channel network, as well as a blockchain consisting of a master chain and 2-to-the-power-of-92 accompanying blockchains.
The Telegram team intends to retain at least 52 percent of the new cryptocurrency’s entire supply in order to safeguard it from speculative trading.
