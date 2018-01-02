Register
16:39 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017

    Bitcoin Rings in New Year With a Drop, First Since 2015

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 12

    On January 1, the world’s most-popular cryptocurrency lost more than four percent. In late December, Bitcoin saw a drastic downturn and then recovered. Its price, however, has since been volatile.

    Bitcoin began a new year with a decline in its price, for the first time since 2015, Bloomberg reported citing market data.

    According to CoinMarketCap, the virtual currency dropped by 3.08 percent to $13,500 on January 2. Bitfinex data shows that Bitcoin fell by 4.43 percent, to $13,220 and by 0.97 percent (to $13,350) on GDAX. According to Coindesk, Bitcoin lost 0.71 percent, having lowered to $13,320.

    As the result of January 1 trading, Bitcoin dropped by 4.28 percent, in comparison to December 31.

    Having analyzed the changes in Bitcoin prices in the first days of 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, Bloomberg said the virtual coin dropped on the first day of a new year only once – on January 1, 2015, when its price lost 1.855 percent. For comparison, on January 1, 2017, Bitcoin rose by 3.58 percent.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin Introduces to the World a 'Technology as Revolutionary as the Internet'

    "Bitcoin got off to a much stronger start last year, and then kept that momentum going, helping to create a global frenzy for cryptocurrencies," Bloomberg said.

    Bitcoin saw a meteoric rise in 2017, from below $1,000 at the beginning of the year and hitting the historic milestone of $20,000 earlier in December.

    The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a string of losses, culminating in a nosedive on December 22, with Bitcoin falling below $11,000, but then rebounding to over $13,000.

    Zero Value?

    In late December, Morgan Stanley analysts warned that the real value of Bitcoin could "be zero."

    Researcher James Faucette and his team noted that if Bitcoin is not accepted as a rival to the US dollar and other fiat currencies, then it is literally worth nothing.

    According to the analysts, the cryptocurrency can't be valued like a normal currency, as there is no interest rate associated with bitcoin.

    It is also not comparable with gold, as it doesn't have any intrinsic use like the precious metal has, for example, in electronics or jewelry.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Looking Over Its Shoulder as Cryptocurrency Competition Heats Up
    Analyst Predicts What the Future Holds for Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies Market
    Bitcoin on the Rise After Pre-Christmas Crisis
    What Could Go Wrong for Bitcoin in 2018?
    Tags:
    economy, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok