Airbus Finalizes $50-Bln Order for 430 Jets From Airlines in 4 Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A $50-billion order for 430 passenger jets by a private equity firm and four clients, including Frontier Airlines in the United States, has been finalized, Airbus said in a press release on Thursday.
"The 430-aircraft order is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices," the release said. "The signed purchase agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding among the parties announced at the Dubai Air Show last month."
The deal was arranged by Indigo Partners, a private equity fund based in the US state of Arizona, which has an ownership stake in the four airlines, the release noted.
Earlier, Boeing, Airbus' biggest rival, has filed a lawsuit a lawsuit in the US over the European plane maker clinching a deal with Canada's Bombardier. Under the deal implies that Airbus will get a majority stake in Bombardier's C-Series passenger jets, with some C-Series planes due to be assembled at an Airbus plant in Mobile, Alabama. Boeing called the deal "questionable," saying that it said was signed by two state-subsidized competitors.
