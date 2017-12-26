Register
20:30 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Bitcoin

    Japan's Biggest Bank to Introduce Safety Net for Bitcoin Investors

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The largest Japanese financial enterprise Mitsubishi says it will offer a regulatory framework for bitcoin trading, aimed at reducing the risks and suppressing market volatility, whilst extracting a substantial profit from the scheme.

    Kristian Rouz – Japanese banking conglomerate Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is working to set up a hedge mechanism for investors seeking to safeguard their bitcoin holdings. This comes amid  rife volatility in bitcoin trading, and the concerns of the entire cryptocurrency market being a potential bubble.

    Mitsubishi is the world’s second-largest banking corporation, and it already has experience dealing with a bitcoin crisis. Back in 2014, bitcoin crashed six fold, from $1,200 to $200 per coin, on the Tokyo-based exchange Mt. Gox, erasing significant volumes of investment capital.

    In order to prevent a similar scenario on a larger scale – given the higher value of bitcoin now – Mitsubishi’s trust and banking units are seeking ways to diminish the costs of a possible downturn in bitcoin trading. Such a strategy would also help the Japanese financial watchdogs making their regulations more coherent, as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) sees bitcoin in a favorable light.

    READ MORE: What Could Go Wrong for Bitcoin in 2018?

    "Customers will feel peace of mind knowing that a trust bank is managing their assets," Noriyuki Hirosue, CEO of Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitbank said.

    Mitsubishi says it will keep the ledger of bitcoin transactions on its records. In the event of a bitcoin exchange failure or wrongdoing by market participants, the ledger will be used to guarantee the bitcoin holders of other users of the affected platform.

    However, Mitsubishi plans to impose a fee for its services, which will be paid by cryptocurrency exchanges. Many of these platforms are fairly obscure start-ups, and they might seek to bolster their reputations amongst traders by having a proper backing from a respectable financial institution.

    Mobile application for bitcoin operations
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Cash, Card, or Bitcoin: Japan Gives Virtual Currencies Official Recognition
    Cryptocurrency holdings will not be refunded to traders in case of a drop in bitcoin’s value. Instead, the Mitsubishi-proposed scheme will serve as a regulatory framework, and the bank itself will play a role similar to that of a central bank to a conventional stock equity or fixed-income exchange.

    Bitcoin, for its part, is holding steady throughout the Christmas holiday season, having stabilized at just above $15,000 per coin after its wild fluctuations between $20,000 and as low as $12,000 per coin over the past ten days.

    Most investors are confident such price swings will continue throughout the next year, but the overall sentiment of cryptocurrencies is rather bullish due to their main feature, which is limited supply.

    "I think we're going to see bitcoin hitting the $60,000 mark, but I also think we're going to see bitcoin hitting the $5,000 mark," Julian Hosp of cryptocurrency advisory TenX said. "The question is though, 'Which one is it going to hit first?'"

    Mitsubishi’s hedging scheme will allow the Japanese financial industry to capitalize on the volatility of the bitcoin market by significantly reducing risks to trading. Japan’s bitcoin exchanges are currently processing over 40 percent of global cryptocurrency trading.

    Additionally, Mitsubishi will allow its clients to keep their bitcoin holdings separate from the trading platform’s assets. This will prevent shocks similar to those caused by the collapse of South Korean exchange YouBit earlier this month, and a massive security breach at the Slovenian platform NiceHash. In both cases, user holdings were wiped out. Under Mitsubishi’s scheme, user holdings will be safe.

    READ MORE: Bitcoin's True Value is Nothing, Morgan Stanley Warns

    Mitsubishi will also scrutinize and put under surveillance those accounts engaged in suspicious activity. This is particularly relevant amidst the rise of cybercrime targeting bitcoin assets. For instance, a late-night sale of significant volumes of bitcoin will be flagged as suspicious activity aimed at rocking the market, and will not be processed immediately.

    This will also reduce the volatility in bitcoin’s value somewhat, as its recent moves were triggered by sales and purchases of large volumes of cryptocurrency within short periods of time.

    Japan seeks to use the blockchain technology to its advantage, as its economy has struggled with disinflation and excessive reliance on exports for over two decades. The BOJ has embraced the idea of making additional financial gains through technology, and the nation’s private sector gets the green-light to come up with potentially lucrative initiatives related to cryptocurrencies.

    Tags:
    investment, Bitcoin, Mitsubishi, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok