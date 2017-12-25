Russia Lifts Restrictions on Tea Supplies From Sri Lanka

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) lifted restrictions on tea supplies from Sri Lanka, the agency's head Sergey Dankvert said on Monday.
"Following the negotiations, we made a decision to lift the temporary restrictions on all the plant products from Sri Lanka from December 30, 2017 upon the guarantees of the Sri Lankan quarantine service," Dankvert told reporters.
Dankvert noted that the Russian agricultural watchdog would enhance control over all the shipments of plant products from the South Asian country.
