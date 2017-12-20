Register
16:07 GMT +320 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    City workers walk past the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, March 29, 2016.

    UK Set to Allow European Banks to Work in Country Post-Brexit as Before - Report

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Business
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (118)
    0 0 0

    The United Kingdom is planning to allow European banks to continue working in the country after Brexit under already established rules, BBC reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the broadcaster, the Bank of England is planning to soften the impact of Brexit on the financial sector by allowing the banks registered in other European countries to operate through their branches, without creating subsidiaries that would cause extra costs for the institutions.

    Operating through branches could help European banks move money for their international operations, but could also risk financial institutions moving funds to their headquarters in other countries in the event of a crisis, which could mean that the UK customers lose access to their accounts.

    READ MORE: Brexit Breakthrough? Brussels Poised to Greenlight Second Stage of Talks

    (L to R) Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meet at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Vidal
    UK May Lose 10,500 Financial Services Jobs After Brexit - EY Brexit Tracker
    The broadcaster reported, citing government sources, that one of the reasons behind the Bank of England's plans was that it was necessary to keep jobs for tens of thousands of people working in financial institutions and other areas related to banking, such as accountancy, and ensure tax revenues from these people.

    Britain is set to leave the Union by March 2019 after the UK's historic vote to withdraw from the EU occurred about 18 months ago. Since June 19, 2017, Britain and the European Union have been negotiating new arrangements for the UK outside the EU. Key issues of the talks are rights of the EU and UK citizens after Brexit, the so-called "divorce bill" and the Northern Ireland border. Negotiators have to define as well post-Brexit trade relations between the UK and the European Union and terms of cooperation in all spheres.

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (118)

    Related:

    EU Reveals Deadline for Brexit Transition Period: No Later Than Dec 31, 2020
    Ex-MI6 Chief: Brexit to Cause Loss of Influence Unseen in Decades
    Rocky Road: UK, EU Lock Horns on Fate of Gibraltar Under Brexit
    Challengers to British Territorial Claims 'Smell Blood' Over Brexit Lord Claims
    Tags:
    Divorce, Brexit, EU, Bank of England, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cuteness Overdose: Japan's Sweet Baby Panda Makes Public Debut
    Cartoon
    The X-Files
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok