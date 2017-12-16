Register
21:32 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Iran Air aircraft

    Report: Trump Administration Could Clip Boeing's Wings on Iran Jetliner Sales

    © Flickr/ Pieter van Marion
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    If the White House moves forward with new restrictions, the US aerospace giant and its European counterpart Airbus would stand to lose tens of billions of dollars in sales.

    The Trump administration is set to look at a variety of options to block the sale of dozens of Boeing and Airbus passenger planes to Iran, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials familiar with the proposals.

    According to the newspaper, Trump advisers are expected to present the president with a number of options, including banning the sale of the aircraft to Iran outright, imposing stringent conditions on the sales, or stalling deliveries. Officials familiar with the matter said it was unclear which option Trump may favor.

    Boeing F-18 Super Hornet
    CC BY 2.0 / Ronnie Macdonald / Boeing F-18 Super Hornet
    Neighborly Bickering: Canada Ups Ante in Trade Battle with US, Boeing
    Amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over US claims that it has evidence of Iranian arms deliveries to Yemen's Houthi militia, which is fighting against a Saudi-led military intervention in that country, the Trump administration is concerned that Iran could use its new passenger airliners to ferry weapons and military personnel, including to its allies in Syria.

    "The administration's position is clear," a White House National Security Council spokesperson told the WSJ. "We will not issue export licenses unless we are convinced the aircraft will be used exclusively for commercial passenger aviation."

    If implemented, the restrictions would jeopardize one of the main benefits gained by US and European companies after the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, namely the sale of some $40 billion worth of passenger aircraft to the Middle Eastern country. The commercial deals include a $16.6 billion contract with Boeing for the sale of some 80 passenger planes, the first of which are scheduled to be delivered sometime next year. 

    A spokesman from Boeing, which is also one of the US's largest defense concerns, said that for the moment, the company remains authorized to sell the planes, but "will continue to follow [Washington's] lead with regards to all of our activities with Iran." 

    The MC-21's maiden flight
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    MC-21, Russia's Answer to Boeing, Performs Its Maiden Flight (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Airbus, which has a $10 billion deal with Air Iran for the sale of 100 jetliners, may be impacted because some components of its aircraft are manufactured in the US, the WSJ said.

    In related news, Trump now has until mid-January to decide whether to extend sanctions relief to Iran, or risk breaking the terms of the Iran deal. On Thursday, US United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley reiterated Washington's earlier claims that Iran was a state sponsor of terrorism, and warned Tehran that the US would "build a coalition" to "push back" against Iran.

    Tags:
    airliner, airplane, deal, options, sanctions, ban, restrictions, sales, Airbus, Boeing, Donald Trump, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Oriental Beauty: Highlights of Miss Asia Russia Pageant
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok